Vaporeon has been in Pokemon GO since the game's initial release, though with constant updates arriving, players are curious what Vaporeon's best moveset currently is.

Vaporeon is the Water-type evolution of Eevee. The creature has decent stats, especially when it comes Stamina, where Vaporeon has a score of 277. As a Water Pokemon, this Pocket Monster is also boosted by the effects of rainy weather in the mobile game.

This article will end players' search for Vaporeon's best moveset in Pokemon GO.

Which attacks should Vaporeon know in Pokemon GO?

Vaporeon is especially susceptible to Electric and Grass-type moves used against it in battle. This is why trainers should avoid using this Pokemon against those types of opponents.

On the other hand, Vaporeon has resistances to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type attacks, so it's a great idea to use the Pokemon when battling foes assigned these types.

Vaporeon's best Fast-Attack

When it comes to the ultimate quick-move for Vaporeon to know in Pokemon GO, Water Gun is the answer. The move makes use of the Same-Type Attack Bonus (STAB), allowing players to inflict extra damage on opponents.

Vaporeon's best Charged-Attack

For this to be the best moveset Vaporeon can possess in Pokemon GO, both of the creature's attacks need to benefit from STAB. The increased damage dealt by Pocket Monsters that use their assigned type's moves can be the defining factor in winning a battle. The greatest charged attack for Vaporeon to have in its arsenal is Hydro Pump. Aqua Tail is the second-best charged move the Water-type can know.

Pokemon GO trainers that are fond of Vaporeon will only make the creature stronger by making sure it is equipped with Water Gun and Hydro Pump.

