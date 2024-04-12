Pokemon Pokedle answers (April 12, 2024)

The Pokemon-centered answers for Pokedle on April 12, 2024, have been disclosed. This daily challenge sees players determining the identity of Pocket Monsters across four puzzles including a "Classic" one based on Wordle, puzzles focused on TCG card art and Pokedex clues, as well as a final puzzle that tasks players with guessing creature based on its silhouetted appearance.
For April 12, 2024, the Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:
"This Pokemon's stomach is so strong, even eating moldy or rotten food will not affect it." - Pokedle, April 12, 2024
Meanwhile, these measurements and parameters should help Pokemon trivia lovers solve the Classic puzzle:
- Type 1: Water
- Type 2: None
- Habitat: Urban
- Color: Blue
- Evolutionary Stage: Second
- Height: 1 meter
- Weight: 29 kilograms
- Ability: Water Absorb
Snorlax, Vaporeon, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 183 (April 12, 2024)
If players need the full list of Pokedle solutions for April 12, they can be found below:
- Classic: Vaporeon
- Card Art: Ivysaur
- Pokedex Entry: Snorlax
- Silhouette: Mewtwo
Determining the Classic puzzle solution can be tough, but it's made easier by narrowing guesses down to the Generation I Pokemon that Pokedle currently uses. Blue-colored species that have evolved once that can access the Water Absorb ability narrow the answers down to Poliwhirl and Vaporeon, but since Poliwhirl isn't native to urban areas, that leaves Vaporeon as the answer.
With the TCG card art puzzle, players should immediately notice a quadrupedal creature with what appears to be foliage on its back, topped by some form of pink, round plant. Since Pokedle still works within the realm of creatures from the Kanto region, the most sensible guess points to the Grass-type starter Ivysuar, Bulbasaur's first evolution that has a flower bulb on its back.
The Pokedex puzzle clue mentions a monster that loves to eat and is unfazed by just about anything it eats. If Pokemon fans know a creature from Generation I that loves to eat just about anything (while also taking a snooze quite often), it's hard not to conclude that Snorlax is the sensible answer.
That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which bears the likeness of one of the most iconic legendary Pocket Monsters of all time. Fans should recognize a creature standing upright, with a cat-like head shape and slender arms with a robust lower torso. Given this information, the likeness of the savage-hearted Mewtwo should come to mind sooner rather than later.
Past Pokedle Answers
Since each Pokedle puzzle category rarely repeats answers, players can use past answers to narrow down their future guesses. As this is the case, Pokedle challengers can find the last few days of Pokemon solutions below:
- April 11, Pokedle 182 - Omastar (Classic), Kangaskhan (Card), Ivysaur (Pokedex), Magneton (Silhouette)
- April 10, Pokedle 181 - Graveler (Classic), Staryu (Card), Bulbasaur (Pokedex), Slowpoke (Silhouette)
- April 9, Pokedle 180 - Wigglytuff (Classic), Gengar (Card), Nidoqueen (Pokedex), Charizard (Silhouette)
- April 8, Pokedle 179 - Bellsprout (Classic), Chansey (Card), Nidoran♂ (Pokedex), Dewgong (Silhouette)
- April 7, Pokedle 178 - Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette)
- April 6, Pokedle 177 - Poliwag (Classic), Metapod (Card), Bellsprout (Pokedex), Goldeen (Silhouette)
The next set of Pokedle answers will go live on April 13, 2024, at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers should be posted shortly after, so check back in to keep your daily win streak going.
