Pokemon Pokedle answers (April 12, 2024)

The Pokemon-centered answers for Pokedle on April 12, 2024, have been disclosed. This daily challenge sees players determining the identity of Pocket Monsters across four puzzles including a "Classic" one based on Wordle, puzzles focused on TCG card art and Pokedex clues, as well as a final puzzle that tasks players with guessing creature based on its silhouetted appearance.

For April 12, 2024, the Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:

"This Pokemon's stomach is so strong, even eating moldy or rotten food will not affect it." - Pokedle, April 12, 2024

Meanwhile, these measurements and parameters should help Pokemon trivia lovers solve the Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Water

Water Type 2: None

None Habitat: Urban

Urban Color: Blue

Blue Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 1 meter

1 meter Weight: 29 kilograms

29 kilograms Ability: Water Absorb

Snorlax, Vaporeon, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 183 (April 12, 2024)

Vaporeon is the Pokedle Classic answer for April 12 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If players need the full list of Pokedle solutions for April 12, they can be found below:

Classic : Vaporeon

: Vaporeon Card Art : Ivysaur

: Ivysaur Pokedex Entry : Snorlax

: Snorlax Silhouette: Mewtwo

Determining the Classic puzzle solution can be tough, but it's made easier by narrowing guesses down to the Generation I Pokemon that Pokedle currently uses. Blue-colored species that have evolved once that can access the Water Absorb ability narrow the answers down to Poliwhirl and Vaporeon, but since Poliwhirl isn't native to urban areas, that leaves Vaporeon as the answer.

With the TCG card art puzzle, players should immediately notice a quadrupedal creature with what appears to be foliage on its back, topped by some form of pink, round plant. Since Pokedle still works within the realm of creatures from the Kanto region, the most sensible guess points to the Grass-type starter Ivysuar, Bulbasaur's first evolution that has a flower bulb on its back.

The Pokedex puzzle clue mentions a monster that loves to eat and is unfazed by just about anything it eats. If Pokemon fans know a creature from Generation I that loves to eat just about anything (while also taking a snooze quite often), it's hard not to conclude that Snorlax is the sensible answer.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which bears the likeness of one of the most iconic legendary Pocket Monsters of all time. Fans should recognize a creature standing upright, with a cat-like head shape and slender arms with a robust lower torso. Given this information, the likeness of the savage-hearted Mewtwo should come to mind sooner rather than later.

Past Pokedle Answers

Omastar was the Pokedle Classic answer for April 11, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since each Pokedle puzzle category rarely repeats answers, players can use past answers to narrow down their future guesses. As this is the case, Pokedle challengers can find the last few days of Pokemon solutions below:

April 11, Pokedle 182 - Omastar (Classic), Kangaskhan (Card), Ivysaur (Pokedex), Magneton (Silhouette)

- Omastar (Classic), Kangaskhan (Card), Ivysaur (Pokedex), Magneton (Silhouette) April 10, Pokedle 181 - Graveler (Classic), Staryu (Card), Bulbasaur (Pokedex), Slowpoke (Silhouette)

- Graveler (Classic), Staryu (Card), Bulbasaur (Pokedex), Slowpoke (Silhouette) April 9, Pokedle 180 - Wigglytuff (Classic), Gengar (Card), Nidoqueen (Pokedex), Charizard (Silhouette)

- Wigglytuff (Classic), Gengar (Card), Nidoqueen (Pokedex), Charizard (Silhouette) April 8, Pokedle 179 - Bellsprout (Classic), Chansey (Card), Nidoran♂ (Pokedex), Dewgong (Silhouette)

- Bellsprout (Classic), Chansey (Card), Nidoran♂ (Pokedex), Dewgong (Silhouette) April 7, Pokedle 178 - Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette)

- Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette) April 6, Pokedle 177 - Poliwag (Classic), Metapod (Card), Bellsprout (Pokedex), Goldeen (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle answers will go live on April 13, 2024, at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers should be posted shortly after, so check back in to keep your daily win streak going.

Poll : Is your daily victory streak still progressing in Pokedle? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion