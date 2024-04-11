Pokemon Pokedle answers (April 11, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle on April 11, 2024, have been revealed. This daily set of challenges sees players deduce the identity of Pocket Monsters across a series of four puzzles including a Wordle-styled "Classic" puzzle, those focused on TCG card art and Pokedex descriptions, as well as one that shows a partial silhouette of a specific Pocket Monster.

For April 11, the Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:

"There is a plant bulb on its back. When it absorbs nutrients, the bulb is said to blossom into a large flower." - Pokedle, April 11, 2024

Meanwhile, these descriptors should help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Classic guessing puzzle:

Type 1: Rock

Rock Type 2: Water

Water Habitat: Sea

Sea Color: Blue/White

Blue/White Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 1 meter

1 meter Weight: 35 kilograms

35 kilograms Ability: Shell Armor

Omastar, Ivysaur, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 181 (April 11, 2024)

Omastar is the Pokedle Classic answer for April 11, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If Pokemon Pokedle players need the full set of answers for April 11, 2024, they can find the solution to each puzzle below:

Classic : Omastar

: Omastar Card Art : Kangaskhan

: Kangaskhan Pokedex Entry : Ivysaur

: Ivysaur Silhouette: Magneton

Figuring out the Classic puzzle solution can be a tad misleading, as Omastar is technically more of a blue/tan creature than a blue/white one. However, the descriptors also mention its Rock/Water typing, the fact that it has evolved once, and its capacity to have the ability Shell Armor. Moreover, since Pokedle currently uses Generation I Pokemon, Omastar is the perfect fit for these descriptors.

The TCG card art puzzle should be easier. Even with the blurred art, players will notice an upright-standing creature with a pouch and a smaller creature within it. Since all Pokedle puzzles operate with Gen I monsters, the Pokemon Kangaskhan is the most reasonable guess due to it keeping its young in a pouch and standing up on its two strong legs.

The Pokedex entry sounds awfully similar to Bulbasaur, which was the Pokedle Pokedex answer for April 10. However, the entry mentions a "plant bulb" instead of a seed. Although the names of Bulbasaur and Ivysaur can confuse players in this regard, it's important to note that Bulbasaur's back has a seed and Ivysaur's has a plant bulb that flowers into a large flower when it evolves into Venusaur.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which should be easily identified for fans of Kanto region Pokemon. Fans will immediately notice multiple round creatures with U-shaped magnets connected to their bodies, which is a dead ringer for the appearance of the Electric/Steel-type creature Magneton.

Previous Pokedle answers

Graveler was the Pokedle Classic answer for April 10, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since each Pokedle puzzle category rarely repeats answers, players can use answers from past days to help them narrow down future guesses. With that in mind, Pokedle players can find the last few days' puzzle solutions below:

April 10, Pokedle 181 - Graveler (Classic), Staryu (Card), Bulbasaur (Pokedex), Slowpoke (Silhouette)

- Graveler (Classic), Staryu (Card), Bulbasaur (Pokedex), Slowpoke (Silhouette) April 9, Pokedle 180 - Wigglytuff (Classic), Gengar (Card), Nidoqueen (Pokedex), Charizard (Silhouette)

- Wigglytuff (Classic), Gengar (Card), Nidoqueen (Pokedex), Charizard (Silhouette) April 8, Pokedle 179 - Bellsprout (Classic), Chansey (Card), Nidoran♂ (Pokedex), Dewgong (Silhouette)

- Bellsprout (Classic), Chansey (Card), Nidoran♂ (Pokedex), Dewgong (Silhouette) April 7, Pokedle 178 - Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette)

- Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette) April 6, Pokedle 177 - Poliwag (Classic), Metapod (Card), Bellsprout (Pokedex), Goldeen (Silhouette)

- Poliwag (Classic), Metapod (Card), Bellsprout (Pokedex), Goldeen (Silhouette) April 4, Pokedle 175 - Tangela (Classic), Mewtwo (Card), Psyduck (Pokedex), Electrode (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle puzzles will go live at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on April 12, 2024. Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in to keep your daily streak going.

