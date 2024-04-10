Pokemon Pokedle answers (April 10, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle on April 10, 2024, have been revealed. Players tackling this daily challenge are required to flex their Pocket Monsters knowledge by deducing different creature identities across four puzzles. This includes a Wordle-like "Classic" puzzle, those centered on TCG card art and Pokedex entries, and one based on a creature's silhouette.

For April 10, the Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:

"There is a plant seed on its back right from the day this Pokemon is born. The seed slowly grows larger." - Pokedle, April 10, 2024

Meanwhile, these parameters should help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Classic-styled puzzle:

Type 1: Rock

Rock Type 2: Ground

Ground Habitat: Mountain

Mountain Color: Gray

Gray Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 1 meter

1 meter Weight: 105 kilograms

105 kilograms Ability: Rock Head

Graveler, Bulbasaur, and other Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 181 (April 10, 2024)

Graveler is the Pokedle Classic answer for April 10 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokedle players who need the full list of answers for April 10 can find them below categorized by puzzle:

Classic : Graveler

: Graveler Card Art : Staryu

: Staryu Pokedex Entry : Bulbasaur

: Bulbasaur Silhouette: Slowpoke

Determining the Classic puzzle answer might seem tough initially, but narrowing answers down to the Generation I Pokemon that Pokedle currently uses is easier. We know that the answer is a Rock/Ground-type that has evolved once, can have the Rock Head ability, and has a gray body color leaving the answers as either Graveler or Rhydon. Moreover, the latter is technically Ground/Rock.

The TCG card art puzzle should be simple, as even with the blurred art, players will notice a creature with an orange body and a red gem at the center of its body. Since the puzzle is still working within Gen I creatures from the Kanto region, this description perfectly suits the Water-type Pokemon Staryu.

Next up is the Pokedex puzzle, which should be the easiest for April 10. A creature with a plant seed on its back that grows larger as it ages and evolves is a dead ringer description for Bulbasaur, the Grass-type starter Pokemon in Generation I.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle. The first thing players will notice is an upturned tail and small, round, ears. The silhouette also appears to depict the creature lying down, and if fans know about particularly lazy species in Generation I, it's hard not to think of Slowpoke lounging around in the silhouette puzzle.

Past Pokedle Answers

Wigglytuff was the Pokedle Classic answer for April 9, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the nice things about Pokedle is that each respective puzzle category rarely repeats its answers from previous days. Given this information, players can use past answers to narrow down their future guesses. The past few days' answers can be found below:

April 9, Pokedle 180 - Wigglytuff (Classic), Gengar (Card), Nidoqueen (Pokedex), Charizard (Silhouette)

- Wigglytuff (Classic), Gengar (Card), Nidoqueen (Pokedex), Charizard (Silhouette) April 8, Pokedle 179 - Bellsprout (Classic), Chansey (Card), Nidoran♂ (Pokedex), Dewgong (Silhouette)

- Bellsprout (Classic), Chansey (Card), Nidoran♂ (Pokedex), Dewgong (Silhouette) April 7, Pokedle 178 - Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette)

- Arcanine (Classic), Squirtle (Card), Magmar (Pokedex), Chansey (Silhouette) April 6, Pokedle 177 - Poliwag (Classic), Metapod (Card), Bellsprout (Pokedex), Goldeen (Silhouette)

- Poliwag (Classic), Metapod (Card), Bellsprout (Pokedex), Goldeen (Silhouette) April 4, Pokedle 175 - Tangela (Classic), Mewtwo (Card), Psyduck (Pokedex), Electrode (Silhouette)

- Tangela (Classic), Mewtwo (Card), Psyduck (Pokedex), Electrode (Silhouette) April 3, Pokedle 174 - Aerodactyl (Classic), Golduck (Card), Arcanine (Pokedex), Poliwhirl (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle puzzles will go live on April 11, 2024, at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in to keep your daily streak going!

