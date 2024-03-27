Pokemon Pokedle answers (Wednesday, March 27, 2024)

The Pokemon-focused answers for the March 27, 2024 iteration of Pokedle have been unveiled. Across four separate puzzle categories, Pokedle players must attempt to deduce the identity of different Pocket Monsters. The categories include a Wordle-like Classic puzzle, riddles based on TCG card art and silhouettes, as well as one that uses a Pokedex entry as a clue.

On that subject, the Pokedex clue for Pokedle on March 27 is as follows:

"______ floats in the air by emitting electromagnetic waves from the units at its sides. These waves block gravity. This Pokémon becomes incapable of flight if its internal electrical supply is depleted." - Pokedle, March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, these factors should help Pokemon quiz fans solve the Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Water

Water Type 2: None

None Habitat: Sea

Sea Color: Purple/Black

Purple/Black Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 30 centimeters

30 centimeters Weight: 4 kilograms

4 kilograms Ability: Shell Armor

Shellder, Magnemite, and more Pokemon included as answers for Pokedle 167 (March 27, 2024)

Shellder is the Pokedle Classic answer for March 27, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here is the full slate of Pokedle answers for today:

Classic : Shellder

: Shellder Card Art : Charmeleon

: Charmeleon Pokedex Entry : Magnemite

: Magnemite Silhouette: Golduck

Determining the answer for the Classic puzzle might be hard at first, but it's important to narrow down answers to the realm of Generation I Pokemon, which Pokedle currently uses. From there, a black/purple unevolved Water-type species only fits the profile of Shellder, Cloyster's prior evolution that shares its color scheme but is a mono Water-type critter.

Today's TCG card art puzzle should be straightforward in the space of Gen I Pokemon. The blurred art features an upright red creature surrounded by what appears to be molten lava. A tail with a flame on its tip can also be seen, but the creature is larger than Charmander and doesn't have wings, making Charmeleon the reasonable assumption.

Next up is the Pokedex puzzle, which should be pretty evident. A creature that floats using electromagnetic waves due to "units" on its side sounds quite mechanical, and no Gen I 'mon fits that description better than Magnemite. Its evolution Magneton is an understandable guess as well, but Magneton's magnet-like units aren't quite at its sides like Magnemite.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which should be quick to solve. Fans will notice what appears to be an open bill-like mouth and webbed hands and feet. Since this puzzle still operates in Gen I and the Kanto region, the fearsome Water-type Pokemon Golduck - Psyduck's lone evolution.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Golbat was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 26, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle's various Pokemon puzzle categories don't typically repeat answers on sequential days, players can use this to their advantage and check previous answers to inform future guesses.

For this reason, it doesn't hurt to know some of the previous answers for Pokedle, which can be found below:

March 26, Pokedle 166 - Golbat (Classic), Jynx (Card), Parasect (Pokedex), Paras (Silhouette)

- Golbat (Classic), Jynx (Card), Parasect (Pokedex), Paras (Silhouette) March 25, Pokedle 165 - Kingler (Classic), Cloyster (Card), Growlithe (Pokedex), Beedrill (Silhouette)

- Kingler (Classic), Cloyster (Card), Growlithe (Pokedex), Beedrill (Silhouette) March 24, Pokedle 164 - Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette)

- Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette) March 23, Pokdele 163 - Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette)

- Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette) March 22, Pokedle 162 - Raticate (Classic), Doduo (Card), Venusaur (Pokedex), Weedle (Silhouette)

- Raticate (Classic), Doduo (Card), Venusaur (Pokedex), Weedle (Silhouette) March 21, Pokedle 161 - Machoke (Classic), Ditto (Card), Poliwag (Pokedex), Seaking (Silhouette)

Pokedle version 168 will go live at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on March 28, 2024. Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in to help keep your daily streak alive!

