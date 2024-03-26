Pokemon Pokedle answers (Tuesday, March 26, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle on March 26, 2024, have been revealed. Each day, new Pokedle puzzles become available, tasking players with uncovering the identity of different Pocket Monsters across four different puzzles. This includes a Wordle-styled "Classic" puzzle, those based on Pokedex entries and TCG card art, as well as one based on a silhouette.

For March 26, 2024, the Pokedex puzzle clue is as follows:

"The bug host is drained of energy by the mushroom on its back. The mushroom appears to do all the thinking." - Pokedle, March 26, 2024

Meanwhile, these parameters should be able to help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Classic Wordle-like puzzle:

Type 1: Poison

Poison Type 2: Flying

Flying Habitat: Cave

Cave Color: Blue/Purple

Blue/Purple Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 1 meter, 60 centimeters

1 meter, 60 centimeters Weight: 55 kilograms

Golbat, Parasect, and other Pokemon included as answers for Pokedle 166 (March 26, 2024)

Golbat is the Pokedle Classic answer for March 26, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case players need the full list of Pokedle answers for March 26, 2024, they can find them below:

Classic : Golbat

: Golbat Card Art : Jynx

: Jynx Pokedex Entry : Parasect

: Parasect Silhouette: Paras

Figuring out the Classic puzzle is easy once players narrow down their answers to Generation I Pokemon, which Pokedle currently uses. A blue and purple Poison/Flying-type creature that frequents caves and has evolved once only fits one creature in the Kanto region: the toxic bat-like creature Golbat.

For the TCG card art puzzle, the blurred puzzle art gives very clear indicators of Jynx. Even when distorted, the art very clearly shows a massive collection of blond hair and a red dress-like piece of clothing on the creature's body. Since Pokedle is only using monsters from Gen I, there's no creature quite as dolled up as the Ice/Psychic-type Pokemon Jynx.

Today's Pokedex entry should be pretty clear from the beginning, as it points to a (singular) mushroom controlling a Bug-type Pokemon host. In Generation I, this perfectly fits Parasect since it has a singular large mushroom on its back as opposed to the multiple mushrooms that its prior evolution Paras has.

Speaking of Paras, this creature happens to be the answer to the silhouette puzzle. It might be tricky to discern that at first, but players should be able to make out its Bug-type mandibles and the oval-shaped mushrooms on its back quickly, especially if they continue to make guesses.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Kingler was the Pokedle Classic answer on March 25, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle's various puzzle categories don't repeat often, players can use past answers to narrow down their future guesses. With that in mind, fans can find the last few days' of Pokedle answers below:

March 25, Pokedle 165 - Kingler (Classic), Cloyster (Card), Growlithe (Pokedex), Beedrill (Silhouette)

- Kingler (Classic), Cloyster (Card), Growlithe (Pokedex), Beedrill (Silhouette) March 24, Pokedle 164 - Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette)

- Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette) March 23, Pokdele 163 - Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette)

- Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette) March 22, Pokedle 162 - Raticate (Classic), Doduo (Card), Venusaur (Pokedex), Weedle (Silhouette)

- Raticate (Classic), Doduo (Card), Venusaur (Pokedex), Weedle (Silhouette) March 21, Pokedle 161 - Machoke (Classic), Ditto (Card), Poliwag (Pokedex), Seaking (Silhouette)

- Machoke (Classic), Ditto (Card), Poliwag (Pokedex), Seaking (Silhouette) March 20, Pokedle 160 - Nidorino (Classic), Goldeen (Card), Dodrio (Pokedex), Machamp (Silhouette)

Pokedle version 167 will go live at midnight on March 27, 2024, based on US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Its answers will be posted shortly after Pokedle updates, so be sure to check back in for them and keep your daily streak going.

