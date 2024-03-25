Pokemon Pokedle answers (Monday, March 25, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle on March 25, 2024, have been revealed. This daily trivia game sees Pocket Monsters fans determining the identity of four creatures across four separate puzzles. These include a Wordle-like Classic puzzle, one based on TCG card art, one centered on Pokedex entry clues, and one that requires the examination of a silhouette.

For March 25, 2024, the Pokedle Pokedex clue is as follows:

"While it’s quite friendly toward humans once it’s grown used to them, in the wild it must be quite fierce to defend its territory from Rockruff."

Meanwhile, these identifiers can help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Water

Water Type 2: None

None Habitat: Water's Edge

Water's Edge Color: Orange/White

Orange/White Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 1 meter, 30 centimeters

1 meter, 30 centimeters Weight: 60 kilograms

Kingler, Growlithe, and other Pokemon included in Pokedle 165's answers (March 25, 2024)

Kingler is the Classic answer for Pokedle 165 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the full slate of Pokedle answers for March 25, 2024, Pokemon fans can take a look below:

Classic : Kingler

: Kingler Card Art : Cloyster

: Cloyster Pokedex Entry : Growlithe

: Growlithe Silhouette: Beedrill

When attempting to solve the Classic puzzle, the solution is much easier once players narrow down their guesses to Generation I Pokemon, which Pokedle currently uses. In that context, an Orange/White Water-type evolution can be narrowed down to either Seaking or Kingler, and the latter better fits the height/weight measurements.

The TCG card art puzzle gives itself away pretty easily. Even with the card art being blurred, players will notice a large purple shell with jagged points and a black circular inner body. In the realm of Generation I Pokemon, Cloyster is the only real match, and this is further supported by the card's blue border, which denotes Water and Ice-types.

The Pokedex puzzle is next and might seem confusing at first since it originates from Pokemon Ultra Sun. However, the answer is still a Gen I creature and is canine in nature due to its competition with Rockruff. Its friendliness toward humans also gives fans some leanings for the answer, which can point to the dog-like Growlithe, known for its territoriality and its personable disposition with people.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which might be tricky until the parts of the silhouette are broken down. This silhouette shows the upper right of the species' artwork, and fans can make out a large hand-stinger as well as a bug-like wing, which is a natural fit for the Bug/Poison-type Beedrill.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Dewgong was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 24, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle puzzle categories don't tend to repeat answers, trivia masters can use this to their advantage by using old answers to narrow down future guesses. Since this is the case, fans can check below for the last few answer sets:

March 24, Pokedle 164 - Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette)

- Dewgong (Classic), Nidoran♂ (Card), Charmander (Pokedex), Krabby (Silhouette) March 23, Pokdele 163 - Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette)

- Flareon (Classic), Dugtrio (Card), Pidgeot (Pokedex), Graveler (Silhouette) March 22, Pokedle 162 - Raticate (Classic), Doduo (Card), Venusaur (Pokedex), Weedle (Silhouette)

- Raticate (Classic), Doduo (Card), Venusaur (Pokedex), Weedle (Silhouette) March 21, Pokedle 161 - Machoke (Classic), Ditto (Card), Poliwag (Pokedex), Seaking (Silhouette)

- Machoke (Classic), Ditto (Card), Poliwag (Pokedex), Seaking (Silhouette) March 20, Pokedle 160 - Nidorino (Classic), Goldeen (Card), Dodrio (Pokedex), Machamp (Silhouette)

- Nidorino (Classic), Goldeen (Card), Dodrio (Pokedex), Machamp (Silhouette) March 19, Pokedle 159 - Kangaskhan (Classic), Aerodactyl (Card), Gastly (Pokedex), Cubone (Silhouette)

The next set of puzzles for Pokedle version 166 will go live at midnight on March 26, 2024, based on US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Its answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in to keep your daily streak going.

