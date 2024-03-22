Pokemon Pokedle answers (Friday, March 22, 2024)

The Pokemon answers of Pokedle for March 22, 2024, have been revealed. In this entertaining daily game, Pocket Monsters fans attempt to determine the identities of four species from the beloved franchise across four puzzles. Each puzzle uses different clues, including one based on Wordle-styled guessing (Classic), puzzles based on TCG card art and Pokedex entries, and one based on a silhouette.

Pokedle's Pokedex clue for March 22, 2024, is as follows:

"There is a large flower on ____’s back. The flower is said to take on vivid colors if it gets plenty of nutrition and sunlight. The flower’s aroma soothes the emotions of people." - Pokedle, March 22, 2024

Meanwhile, these parameters should help Pokemon trivia fans solve the Wordle-styled "Classic" puzzle:

Type 1: Normal

Normal Type 2: None

None Habitat: Grassland

Grassland Color: Brown

Brown Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 70 centimeters

70 centimeters Weight: 18.5 kilograms

Raticate, Venusaur, and other Pokemon included in Pokedle 162's answers (March 22, 2024)

Raticate is the Pokedle Classic answer for version 162 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case fans need a hand with the full list of answers for Pokedle version 162, they can be found below:

Classic : Raticate

: Raticate Card Art : Doduo

: Doduo Pokedex Entry : Venusaur

: Venusaur Silhouette: Weedle

Figuring out the Classic puzzle's solution might be a bit tricky, but it becomes easier when players narrow their guesses down to Generation I Pokemon, which Pokedle currently uses. From there, we know that the answer is a mono Normal-type species, is an evolution, and is quite small, leading to the reasonable solution being Raticate instead of the likes of Persian.

The TCG card art puzzle for today gives its answer away pretty easily even with the card art being blurred. A figure of a Pokemon with two heads, long legs and necks, and a fuzzy brown body creates the image of Doduo without a doubt, and this is further bolstered by the fact the card art has a silver border, which denotes Normal and Flying-type species in the TCG.

For the Pokedex puzzle, the clue points to the answer having a large flower on its back that can calm humans. When it comes to Generation I Pokemon with large flowers on their backs, the first guess most fans will think of is Venusaur, the final evolution of Bulbasaur that carries a massive flower that can produce myriad spores for calm or harm.

That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which shows a small, worm-like Pokemon with suction cup feet. While one might be compelled to guess Caterpie here, closer examination shows that this worm-like species is a bit lengthier, which is a better fit for Caterpie's Bug/Poison-type counterpart Weedle.

Past Pokedle Answers

Machoke was the Pokedle Classic answer for March 21, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the nice things about Pokedle's daily puzzles is that each category doesn't repeat answers often (if at all). Since this is the case, players can use past answers to narrow down future ones. Given this info, fans can find a list of recent Pokedle answers below:

March 21, Pokedle 161 - Machoke (Classic), Ditto (Card), Poliwag (Pokedex), Seaking (Silhouette)

- Machoke (Classic), Ditto (Card), Poliwag (Pokedex), Seaking (Silhouette) March 20, Pokedle 160 - Nidorino (Classic), Goldeen (Card), Dodrio (Pokedex), Machamp (Silhouette)

- Nidorino (Classic), Goldeen (Card), Dodrio (Pokedex), Machamp (Silhouette) March 19, Pokedle 159 - Kangaskhan (Classic), Aerodactyl (Card), Gastly (Pokedex), Cubone (Silhouette)

- Kangaskhan (Classic), Aerodactyl (Card), Gastly (Pokedex), Cubone (Silhouette) March 18, Pokedle 158 - Geodude (Classic), Rhyhorn (Card), Horsea (Pokedex), Tentacool (Silhouette)

- Geodude (Classic), Rhyhorn (Card), Horsea (Pokedex), Tentacool (Silhouette) March 17, Pokedle 157 - Magneton (Classic), Beedrill (Card), Weepinbell (Pokedex), Geodude (Silhouette)

- Magneton (Classic), Beedrill (Card), Weepinbell (Pokedex), Geodude (Silhouette) March 15, Pokedle 155 - Gengar (Classic), Psyduck (Card), Arbok (Pokedex), Zapdos (Silhouette)

- Gengar (Classic), Psyduck (Card), Arbok (Pokedex), Zapdos (Silhouette) March 14, Pokedle 154 - Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle questions will go live on March 23, 2024, at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in if you're having a tough time to ensure you keep your daily streak going!

Poll : Did you find today's Pokedle puzzles challenging? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion