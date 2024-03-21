Pokemon Pokedle answers (Thursday, March 21, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle on March 21, 2024, have been revealed. For many fans, Pokedle is an entertaining way to test one's Pocket Monsters knowledge by deducing various creatures' identities through a series of Pokedle puzzles. These puzzles include a Wordle-styled "Classic" puzzle, ones based on TCG card art and Pokedex entries, as well as one based on a silhouette.

For March 21, 2024, the Pokedex clue for Pokedle 161 is as follows:

"It’s still not very good at walking. Its Trainers should train this Pokémon to walk every day." - Pokedle, March 21, 2024

Meanwhile, the following parameters can help Pokemon trivia fans with solving the Wordle-styled Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Fighting

Fighting Type 2: None

None Habitat: Mountain

Mountain Color: Purple

Purple Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 1 meter, 50 centimeters

1 meter, 50 centimeters Weight: 70.5 kilograms

Machoke, Poliwag, and more Pokemon included in the answers for Pokedle 161 (March 21, 2024)

Machoke is the Pokedle Classic answer for version 161 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the full slate of Pokedle answers on March 21, 2024, fans can check down below:

Classic : Machoke

: Machoke Card Art : Ditto

: Ditto Pokedex Entry : Poliwag

: Poliwag Silhouette: Seaking

Determining the Classic answer is tricky because Pokedle only uses Generation I Pokemon at the moment, and the clues claim the answer is a purple Fighting-type that has evolved once, which doesn't necessarily fit any Gen I creature. However, fans of older Pokemon games may recall that Machoke has purple skin in some sprite art. This suddenly makes Machoke as the Classic answer make more sense.

The TCG card art gives its answer away pretty easily by the fact that the creature depicted has a pink and blobby body. Out of all Generation I 'mons, the amorphous Ditto in its non-disguised form fits the bill easily.

Next up is the Pokedex puzzle, which can be a bit confusing based on the clue since most Pokemon know how to walk perfectly fine. However, one might recall that Poliwag is based on a tadpole and has only recently grown legs, so it needs to strengthen its legs and walk often until it evolves into the more sturdy Poliwhirl and Poliwrath or the froglike Politoed.

That just leaves the silhouette puzzle, and the silhouette clue doesn't give Pokemon fans much to work with. However, fans will notice what appears to be fins, a horn, and a set of lips in the lower end of the silhouette. This leaves the Generation I answers as either Goldeen or its evolution Seaking, but the latter wins out due to the sheer size of the horn and fins.

Past Pokedle Answers

Nidorino was the Pokedle Classic answer for version 160 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokedle's various puzzles don't repeat answers often, players can use this to their advantage by examining past answers and eliminating them from future Pokedle puzzles. With that having been said, fans can find the last few days' of Pokedle answers below:

March 20, Pokedle 160 - Nidorino (Classic), Goldeen (Card), Dodrio (Pokedex), Machamp (Pokedex)

- Nidorino (Classic), Goldeen (Card), Dodrio (Pokedex), Machamp (Pokedex) March 19, Pokedle 159 - Kangaskhan (Classic), Aerodactyl (Card), Gastly (Pokedex), Cubone (Silhouette)

- Kangaskhan (Classic), Aerodactyl (Card), Gastly (Pokedex), Cubone (Silhouette) March 18, Pokedle 158 - Geodude (Classic), Rhyhorn (Card), Horsea (Pokedex), Tentacool (Silhouette)

- Geodude (Classic), Rhyhorn (Card), Horsea (Pokedex), Tentacool (Silhouette) March 17, Pokedle 157 - Magneton (Classic), Beedrill (Card), Weepinbell (Pokedex), Geodude (Silhouette)

- Magneton (Classic), Beedrill (Card), Weepinbell (Pokedex), Geodude (Silhouette) March 15, Pokedle 155 - Gengar (Classic), Psyduck (Card), Arbok (Pokedex), Zapdos (Silhouette)

- Gengar (Classic), Psyduck (Card), Arbok (Pokedex), Zapdos (Silhouette) March 14, Pokedle 154 - Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette)

- Lickitung (Classic), Nidoqueen (Card), Pidgey (Pokedex), Diglett (Silhouette) March 13, Pokedle 153 - Zubat (Classic), Machamp (Card), Chansey (Pokedex), Muk (Silhouette)

The next set of Pokedle puzzles will be released on March 22, 2024, at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6), and answers will be posted shortly after. Be sure to check back in for them in case you're struggling, as keeping your daily streak alive can help you keep building your knowledge until it equals a Pokemon professor.

Poll : Did you find today's Pokedle puzzles challenging? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion