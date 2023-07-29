How to evolve Poliwag into Poliwrath and Politoed in Pokemon GO

Niantic announced that the upcoming critter to be featured in Pokemon GO's next Community Day event will be Poliwag. The Poliwag Community Day will start on July 30, 2023, at 2 pm local time. You can play this event for three hours as it will end on the same day at 5 pm local time. You might not want to miss this Community Day as Poliwag has an excellent shiny form, and you will have boosted shiny odds on this day.

Poliwrath and Politoed will receive Community Day exclusive moves that will help them make a splash in the current Pokemon GO PvP metagame. Poliwrath will receive Counter as a Fast move, while Politoed will receive Ice Beam, a Charged move. Both these moves are going to be helpful in the GO Battle League.

This article will guide you through how to evolve your Poliwag into Poliwrath and Politoed in Pokemon GO. They have separate evolutionary steps that you need to go through in the game, and we will cover both.

How to evolve Poliwag into Poliwrath in Pokemon GO?

Poliwag has two final evolution forms: Poliwrath and Politoed. These are Poliwag's second stage evolution, each with its moves that make them unique and valuable in different scenarios.

There are four creatures in the Poliwag family:

Poliwag Poliwhirl (Stage 1 evolution) Poliwrath (Stage 2 evolution) Politoed (Stage 2 evolution)

Poliwag is a Water- type critter. It is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Grass

Electric

It is resistant to these elemental typings:

Steel

Fire

Water

Ice

To evolve your Poliwag into Poliwrath, you must first evolve it into Poliwhirl using 25 Poliwag Candies. It shares the same typing as Poliwag and has similar typing effectiveness.

For evolving Poliwhirl into Poliwrath, you will need 100 Poliwag Candies. The Poliwag Community Day bonuses will give you 2x Candies for every catch. So, you need not worry about grinding for Poliwag Candies.

Poliwrath has a dual, Water- and Fighting-type elemental combination. Now, Poliwrath can learn Counter if you evolve it within three hours of the Community Day event. Given that Counter is one of the best Fast moves in this game, you will want to get yourselves a few Poliwraths with good PvP appraisals.

How to evolve Poliwag into Politoed in Pokemon GO?

Unlike Poliwrath, this critter has a bit more complicated evolution mechanic. Besides your 100 Poliwag Candies, you will also need an Evolutionary Item to trigger an evolution for Politoed. The item required for this particular evolution is called King's Rock.

Politoed is a Water-type creature and will receive Ice Beam as the Community Day exclusive move if you evolve it during the event.

How to get King's Rock in Pokemon GO?

You can get King's Rock in the following ways:

Spinning PokeStops.

Spinning Gym discs.

Opening gifts from friends.

Research Breakthrough boxes.

Research tasks: Timed and Field Research.

Community Day Field Research Tasks.

Poliwrath and Politoed will be highly relevant in Pokemon GO PvP after Community Day, so make sure you stock up on some good IV critters.