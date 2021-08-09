How to catch Falinks in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has announced that Falinks will soon be introduced into the mobile game. Now, players are curious about how they can catch a Falinks of their own.

Niantic's hit mobile game is adding several new Pokemon in the coming weeks, primarily those that are native to the Galar region.

This article is a Pokemon GO player's guide to catching Falinks.

What do Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, Zacian, and Zamazenta have in common?



They were all originally discovered in the Galar region and will soon be making their Pokémon GO debuts during the Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield event!https://t.co/k5EPs0pOMQ pic.twitter.com/01E54hnidV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 3, 2021

Pokemon GO players will have several opportunities to catch Falinks soon

The third portion of Ultra Unlock will be active in Pokemon GO from August 20th through the 31st, and the focus will be on Pocket Monsters from the Galar region.

As a part of this special event, trainers will have the first chance ever to catch several Pokemon making their debut in the mobile game. One of these is the highly-sought after Falinks, a uniquely designed Fighting-type Pokemon.

all i want now is for wooloo to get the bidoof event treatment when its shiny drops 😍 also I think falinks is one of the conceptually coolest pokemon from swsh and cant wait to get my lucky #PokemonGo @PokemonGoApp — Hex_Manifesto (@HEX_Manifesto) August 3, 2021

Once Ultra Unlock Part 3 commences on August 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, players will be able to encounter Falinks in the wild. However, there is a more sure-fire way for Pokemon GO trainers to garner an attempt at catching Falinks.

By completing Field Research tasks during the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event, players will be rewarded with a Falinks encounter. If doing Field Research tasks isn't up a player's alley, they will also have an opportunity to take on Falinks in raids.

From August 20th through the 26th, Falinks will feature as three-star raid boss. That means all a player has to do to catch Falinks is defeat it in a raid battle, because afterwards they'll be rewarded with a chance to catch it.

Falinks will make an important addition to any Pokemon GO player's Pokedex. Though the Pokemon doesn't have any known evolutions, it certainly makes for a unique piece in a trainer's collection.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod