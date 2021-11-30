How to catch Torchic, Mudkip and Treecko in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl allows trainers to catch every starter from the first three Generations, including the three from Hoenn.

Torchic, Mudkip and Treecko are each special since they all evolve into tremendously powerful Pokemon. Blaziken has a reputation for its large Attack stat and access to Speed Boost. Swampert is one of the most bulky attackers in the game, and Sceptile has blinding speed.

Generation III starter Pokemon found in Underground

In order to catch any of these three Pokemon, trainers are going to need the National Dex first. This means that trainers will need to beat the Elite Four along with Cynthia, as well as encounter every Pokemon in the Sinnoh Dex. Following that, talking to Rowan at his laboratory in Sandgem Town will net them a National Dex.

From there, trainers are going to be digging in the Underground if they want to look for the Hoenn starters. Each starter Pokemon can be found in a specific biome that is related to their typing.

For instance, Torchic can be found in volcanic areas. These would be any room with lava, including Typhlo Cavern.

Mudkip, the Water-type starter Pokemon, can be found in aquatic areas. In terms of the Underground, this pretty much only applies to Fountainspring Cave, as it is the only room that mainly features Water-type Pokemon.

Finally, Treecko can be caught in the grassy rooms of the Underground. Several rooms fall under this category, like Sunlight Cavern or Still-Water Cavern.

One important thing to note, though, is that each of these Pokemon will be considered rare spawns. This means that trainers won’t find these every time they walk in the room.

In fact, it’s more likely that they will fail to see Torchic, Treecko or Mudkip on their first try. To reset the room, though, trainers can just leave the area. Once they re-enter, a new set of spawns will be there, including new rare ones that could potentially be the Generation III starters.

