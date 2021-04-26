Blaziken is one of the best Fire and Fighting-type Pokemon starters. It evolves from the Fire chickadee Torchic.

While it may struggle to get past Roxanne during the early game, Torchic ends up becoming a strong force that can burn through the rest of the game without too much difficulty.

When it becomes Blazekin, it gets 110 Special Attack as well as 110 Attack. This means Blazekin can easily run a mixed set, which is great since the player will want both Fighting and Fire moves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

What is the best moveset for Blazekin in Pokemon Generation III?

Blaze Kick is one of two signature moves that Blazekin can learn (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since both its attacking stats are so strong, a mixed set works excellently on Blazekin.

Blaze Kick

Sky Uppercut

Overheat

Bulk Up

Blaze Kick is one of two signature moves that Blazekin can learn. This one is a pretty decent Fire-type move, with 85 power and 90 accuracy. Flamethrower, of course, is a more powerful and accurate move, and many Pokemon can benefit from it. However, it may not be wise to waste it on Blazekin when it already has a decently powerful Fire move.

Advertisement

Sky Uppercut is Blazekin’s other signature move. It might also be the best Fighting-type move in the game. Back in Generation III, there was no Close Combat or Drain Punch. Blazekin had to rely on Double Kick for most of the game. The other alternative is Brick Break, which is only available in Sootopolis City right before the endgame. Since it is also 85 power and 90% accuracy, Sky Uppercut is worth sacrificing a little accuracy for the damage output.

Overheat is a great move with a huge drawback. It deals an immense amount of damage, but the user gets its Special Attack stat cut in half after it is used. Very few Pokemon can afford this stat drop (unless they have a White Herb like Flannery’s Torkoal).

Since it’s a mixed attacker, Blazekin can have its Special Attack lowered and still be effective. In some situations, the Pokemon can spam Sky Uppercut and win the game. If there is a Ghost-type on the opposing team, Blazekin can Overheat the Pokemon (likely getting the KO) and rely on his physical attack for the rest of the match.

There are several options for this last move slot. However, Blazekin is one of the few Pokemon that can naturally learn Bulk Up. This would make Sky Uppercut stronger. The HM’s Cut and Strength are also good candidates for this move slot.