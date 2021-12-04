How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Of all the evolution methods in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Feebas may have the most peculiar.

Feebas is already a pain to catch. Trainers will have to fish in Mount Coronet for it, but the odds of finding Feebas are tiny. What makes this endeavor worth it is that Milotic is a phenomenal Pokemon with great stats and a great movepool. This is definitely a Pokemon trainers will want to evolve.

Special evolution for strong Water-type Pokemon

Feebas has two evolution methods in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Feebas can either be traded while holding a Prism Scale, or it can level up with its beauty condition maxed out.

While the first method sounds a lot more simple, it’s actually the harder one to do. The only way trainers can get their hands on a Prism Scale is through digging for it in the Underground. The odds of finding one, though, are very low.

Therefore, if trainers don’t want to spend hours and hours digging, they will have to max out Feebas’ beauty condition. This can be done in Heathome City, and it is actually a rather straightforward process.

Milotic can learn unique Water-type moves, including Aqua Ring and Scald (Image via Bandai Namco)

To increase a Pokemon’s beauty condition, that Pokemon needs to be fed a particular flavor of Poffin. Each Poffin flavor increases a particular condition, and the one trainers will want to look for is Dry Poffins.

Here is a full list of berries that can be cooked to make Dry Poffins:

Chesto

Oran

Wiki

Pamtre

Charti

Micle

Trainers can check Feebas’ beauty stat on the Summary page. Five pages to the right will be the breakdown for all of its beauty conditions. Essentially, trainers want to make a bunch of Dry Poffins and feed them to Feebas until the beauty condition goes to the top.

Once this is done, trainers can simply level up Feebas in the wild or use a Rare Candy and it will evolve into Milotic.

Edited by R. Elahi