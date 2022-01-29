How to evolve each new Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Now that Pokemon Legends: Arceus has finally dropped, trainers have a couple of new evolutions to use.

Although it is supposed to be the predecessor of Sinnoh, the Hisui region looks like it has several Pokemon of its own. Several are either Hisuian forms or new evolutions, each with new typings.

While some evolve normally (ex. Quilava still evolves into Hisuian Typhlosion at level 36), others have new evolution methods.

Several Hisuian Pokemon get unique evolution methods

The first Pokemon fans may remember being revealed for the new game was Wyrdeer, which also serves as a fast travel method for the main character. To evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer, players will need to use the move "Psyshield Bash" 20 times in the Agile Style.

Stantler learns "Psyshield Bash" at level 21. It’s important to remember, however, that Stantler will need to master "Psyshield Bash" to use its Agile Style. Stantler should master this move at around level 31.

Kleavor was also shown off early, as it is one of the Nobles of the game. To evolve Scyther into Kleavor, trainers need to give it a Black Augurite. To find this item, trainers can either use the Treasure Detector or farm Graveler who might drop the item.

Ursaring can only evolve into Ursaluna during a full moon (Image via Game Freak)

Basculegion is the new part Ghost-type evolution of Hisuian Basculin. Completing this evolution will depend on whether Hisuian Basculin is a female or a male.

If it’s a female, Hisuian Basculin will need to take 300 recoil damage from Agile Style Wave Crash without fainting. For a male, Hisuian Basculin will need to do the same, but with Strong Style Wave Crash.

Ursaring received a new evolution in Ursaluna. To complete this evolution, trainers will need to use a Peat Block, but specifically in the Crimson Mirelands during a full moon.

Hisuian Sneasel is another new variant, trading its Ice/Dark typing for Poison/Fighting. To evolve it into Sneasler, trainers will need to give it a Razor Claw during the daytime.

Finally, to evolve Hisuian Qwilfish into Overqwil, trainers will need to use Strong Style Barb Barrage 20 times.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha