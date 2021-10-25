The best moveset for Sneasel in Pokemon GO (October 2021)

Sneasel is a fairly sought-after Pokemon in Pokemon GO due to its rare Dark/Ice-typing and its capability of evolving into the powerful Weavile.

Although Pokemon GO trainers much prefer Weavile due to its capability in battle, Sneasel can still offer some use in PvP and PvE on its own. These uses are limited and situational but still present nonetheless.

For trainers hoping to get the most out of Sneasel and sneak it into their battle lineups, optimizing its moves is crucial to the Pokemon's success. This goes for many Pokemon, but Sneasel's lack of bulk means its damage potential needs to be maximized for it to be effective.

Pokemon GO: Top movesets for Sneasel

Sneasel isn't a perfect Pokemon in battle, but it can be a surprise counter pick in some circles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Overall, Sneasel can learn five different moves in Pokemon GO between its Fast Moves and Charge Moves. One of the most significant upsides of its learnable moves is that each one will receive increased damage from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) due to matching their type with Sneasel's.

Though these Dark and Ice-type moves are enhanced in damage from STAB, this also limits Sneasel's type matchups somewhat, restricting which Pokemon it is capable of taking on and dealing super effective damage against in Pokemon GO battles.

This doesn't mean it can't use counterplay effectively, but its options are diminished.

When selecting the top movesets for Sneasel in Pokemon GO, trainers will likely want to stick to either Ice Shard and Avalanche, Ice Shard and Foul Play, Feint Attack and Avalanche, or Ice Shard and Ice Punch for combinations.

This is a larger set of recommended movesets than most Pokemon would sport, but that really comes down to the fact that all of Sneasel's moves provide it STAB damage.

Also Read

However, there are some notes worth keeping in mind, especially if trainers want to pick up a second Charge Move for the moveset:

Ice Shard provides slightly more energy than Feint Attack, but their damage is effectively equal, meaning players can either go with Ice Shard for energy or Feint Attack to deal super effective damage against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon.

Ice Punch has a lower energy requirement than Avalanche, making it preferential for baiting shields in PvP specifically.

Foul Play doesn't hit as hard as Avalanche, but it does provide improved damage against Ghost and Psychic-type Pokemon much like Feint Attack.

Edited by R. Elahi