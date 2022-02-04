How to find Gible in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

When it comes to building a powerful team in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, trainers are definitely going to want to know where they can catch Gible.

In almost any game that involves the Sinnoh region, trainers look for the earliest opportunity to catch Gible. Although the small Land Shark isn’t too intimidating on its own, its power level skyrockets when it evolves into Gabite and later on Garchomp.

Yes, trainer battles take a back seat in this new game, but there are still challenging battles which will require a Garchomp.

Locations for powerful Dragon and Ground Pokemon

There are three locations in the entire Hisui region where trainers can find Gible. The earliest of these locations, though, is in Cobalt Highlands, so there won’t be an early game Gibles that trainers can pick up.

Once players reach Cobalt Highlands, they will enter Wayward Cave (anyone who’s played the original Generation IV games probably knows what’s coming next). Similar to the modern Sinnoh region, there are two paths that trainers can walk through in Wayward Cave.

The first time that the player goes through here, Ingo will lead them through the cave. Eventually, he will find the torches that have been misplaced and put them back up. Once this is done, trainers can backtrack through the beginning of the Wayward Cave.

Garchomp evolves from Gabite at level 48 (Image via Game Freak)

Then, trainers should walk through, following the torches. Once they reach the sixth torch, though, they can head in the opposite direction. This will take them to a small room where Gible is.

If that seems a little tedious, no need to worry. There is a much simpler way to get Gible if trainers wait a little longer in the game. As they move up Coronet Highlands, they will eventually come across Clamberclaw Cliffs. Here, they can find Gible around as well as Gabite.

Finally, if trainers don’t mind waiting much later in the game, they can find Gible in the Alabaster Icelands. Specifically, Gible hangs out in Avalanche Slopes. Keep in mind, though, trainers who catch Gible here won’t be able to use it too much.

Gible is a Dragon-type and Ground-type Pokemon, which makes it 4x weak to Ice. As trainers have certainly noticed, the Alabaster Icelands is littered with Ice-type Pokemon, making it hard for Gible to level up.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul