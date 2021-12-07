How to find a Glameow in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Glameow is an easy Pokemon to miss in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Of course, trainers end up having to battle Glameow quite often. Just about every other Team Galactic member has a Glameow on their team. Very few of the routes in Sinnoh, though, have Glameow for the players to catch. Therefore, trainers will want to look for these specific places.

Where can trainers find this Normal-type Pokemon?

First of all, Glameow is exclusive to Pokemon Shining Pearl. So, any trainers with Brilliant Diamond that want this Pokemon are going to have to look for a trade.

For trainers with Shining Pearl, there are two main areas they are going to want to look for: Route 218 and Route 222.

Players can find Route 218 very early on in their playthrough, but they won’t have access to it until much later in the game. Route 218 is to the left of Jubilife City.

The player can venture this route, but they won’t get very far since it’s surrounded by water. Therefore, players will need to come back once they get the Surf TMs. After that, they can surf across this area and look for a Glameow in the grass. It will have a 15% chance of spawning.

Both Glameow and Purugly can be found in Route 222 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Route 222 is closer to the endgame. Players will find it after they get past Hotel Grand Lake and before they reach Sunnyshore City. This time, they have a 20% chance of finding it in the grass. On top of that, trainers also have a 15% shot at finding Glameow’s evolution, Purugly.

Like most other Pokemon in the game, Glameow can be found in the Underground if players don’t want to wait to find these routes. There are five Underground rooms that Glameow can be found in. Those rooms are as follows:

Spacious Cave

Grassland Cave

Riverbank Cave

Still-Water Cavern

Sunlit Cavern

Glameow is a Normal-type Pokemon that gets access to many Dark-type moves (Sucker Punch, Hone Claws) and Fairy-type moves (Charm, Play Rough). It evolves into Purugly at level 38.

