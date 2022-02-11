How to get the Adamant Crystal in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers can buff one of the most powerful Pokemon in Legends: Arecus if they find the Adamant Crystal.

Fans who’ve played through the Sinnoh games may be familiar with the Adamant Orb, an item that buffed Dragon and Steel attacks from Dialga. Well, the Adamant Crystal works in a similar way. It does more than just boost Dialga’s attack, though; it completely changes its form.

Special item needed to change form of legendary Pokemon

To grab the Adamant Crystal, trainers will have to find Adaman. He is, naturally, by the Diamond Settlement in the Crimson Mirelands.

Specifically, Adaman will be waiting at the entrance to Lake Valor, which is where trainers can catch Azelf, one of the lake trio. He won’t be offering the Adamant Crystal for free, though; trainers will need to defeat him in battle.

Adaman will be using his trusty Leafeon, but the rest of his team (Umbreon and Vaporeon) are both way underleveled. The big reason why this battle is tough is that all three of Adaman’s Pokemon attack at once.

The easiest way to make quick work of this battle is to take care of Leafeon first, then defeat the weaker Pokemon. Fortunately, either of the legendary dragons (Palkia or Dialga) destroy Leafeon, as does Staraptor, Magmortar, Glaceon or Hisuian Arcanine.

The Adamant Crystal will change Dialga into its Origin form (Image via Game Freak)

When it comes to the other two Pokemon on Adaman’s team, Hisuian Decidueye takes care of both of them easily. If that wasn’t the starter picked, though, trainers can rely on Gardevoir, Roserade or Electivire to beat both Vaporeon and Umbreon.

After winning this battle, Adaman will cough up the Adamant Crystal. What exactly does this item do, though?

Well, trainers can use it on Dialga to change it into its Origin form. Aside from giving it an Arceus-like appearance, Origin form does have two big differences from the ordinary Dialga: it has 20 less base Attack and 20 more Special Defense.

The drop in Attack will hurt Dialga slightly, since it does learn physical moves like Iron Tail. The majority of its moves, though, hit on the Special side. Origin Dialga will benefit from the extra Special Defense since it will allow it to tank hits from stronger Pokemon (including a certain Ghost/Dragon-type found at the end of the game).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul