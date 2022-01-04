How to get the Goomy Hat avatar item in Pokemon GO

Trainers who don’t mind a challenge in Pokemon GO could end up earning a Goomy hat for their avatar.

2022 has begun, and Pokemon GO has plenty of new things planned for the year. Many fans are waiting for events like the Electric and Steel Pokemon-themed event later in January. Still, Niantic also has a special challenge that trainers can start on right away.

Special reward for Season of Heritage challenge in Pokemon GO

In the month of January, trainers will be able to participate in the Season of Heritage XP Challenge. For this event, trainers will need to rack up as much XP as possible to earn rewards. The final reward for completing the XP challenge is the stylish Goomy Hat.

The individual tasks for the Season of Heritage XP Challenge and their rewards are as follows:

Collect 1,00 XP: 15 Poke Balls

Collect 6,000 XP: Lure Module

Collect 15,000 XP: Cranidos encounter

Collect 25,000 XP: 15 Razz Berries

Collect 35,000 XP: 25 Poke Balls

Collect 47,500 XP: Porygon encounter

Collect 60,000 XP: 20 Great Balls

Collect 70,000 XP: 15 Pinap Berries

Collect 90,000 XP: Shedinja encounter

Collect 110,000 XP 25 Ultra Balls

Collect 130,000 XP Togetic encounter

Collect 150,000 XP:3 Golden Razz Berries

Collect 175,000 XP: Goomy Encounter

Collect 200,000 XP: 2,500 Stardust

Collect 240,000 XP: 1 Star Piece and the Goomy Hat

In order to participate in the challenge, trainers are going to need to purchase a ticket for the Johto event before Monday, January 10, 2022. Once the ticket is bought, though, the challenge can be completed at any point within the month of January.

If any trainers are looking for a good day to grind XP, they might want to circle January 16 on their calendars. This will be Spheal Community Day, and one of the bonuses for the event will be triple catch XP. A smart trainer could activate a Lucky Egg for this event, catch tons of Spheal and end up with plenty of XP.

