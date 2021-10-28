Where is Goomy most likely to be found in Pokemon GO?

Released during Pokemon GO's Luminous Legends event, Goomy hails from the Kalos region and is a pretty tough Dragon-type to spot, but Niantic has found a few ways to make it more accessible to trainers.

Previously in Pokemon GO, there were biomes where certain Pokemon were more likely to appear based on the environment. This has been phased out by Niantic for the most part, opening up the availability of wild Pokemon to more players regardless of their location. This makes rare Pokemon like Goomy available in more places, but broadens the locations it can appear so that specific spots aren't as reliable as they used to be.

Pokemon GO: Methods to help spot and obtain Goomy

Goomy hunting can be time-consuming and difficult, but persistent trainers will be rewarded (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Although the specific spots for finding Goomy in Pokemon GO aren't exactly reliable (Dragon-types used to appear around monuments or areas of significant note), that doesn't mean players can't find it. By heading to areas with higher populations, more wild Pokemon are bound to spawn, increasing chances that Goomy will appear. Additionally, players hoping to snag Goomy and other Dragon-types can try to head out during windy weather, as the windy Weather Boost applies to spawn rates and battle effectiveness of Dragon-type Pokemon.

High population and windiness can help out considerably in a Goomy hunt in Pokemon GO, but they're not always possible locations. If trainers would like more opportunities to spot Goomy and aren't blessed with proximity to high-population areas or windy weather, they can try using Incense and Lure Modules. Incense will increase Pokemon spawns around the player (more if they're moving) while Lure Modules will draw Pokemon to a Pokestop with the lure attached. In this case, standard Lure Modules will give trainers the best shot at Goomy appearing, as there is no specific lure for Dragon-types.

At the moment, Goomy is a Pokemon that can hatch from a 10 kilometer egg in Pokemon GO (though this will likely change in the future). It only has an approximate 4.2% chance to hatch compared to the other Pokemon in its egg pool, but Pokemon GO trainers that have tried other options may want to toss a few 10k eggs into incubators and start traveling. These eggs can be obtained by spinning Pokestop photo discs and can also be acquired from rewards if players have been reaching their goals in Adventure Sync. However, Goomy is currently not projected to hatch from Adventure Sync 10k eggs, so Pokestop eggs will be the better option.

Edited by Siddharth Satish