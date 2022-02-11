How to get the Lustrous Globe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers can get a huge upgrade if they can get access to the Lustrous Globe in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The Lustrous Globe appears to be a Hisuian version of the Lustrous Orb from Sinnoh. The orb was a held item for Palkia which raised the power of its Water and Dragon attacks. The Lustrous Globe also buffs Palkia, but in a much different way.

Spoiler Warning ahead.

Special item for Palkia in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Once trainers beat Palkia and Dialga at the Temple of Sinnoh, they can find the Lustrous Globe. In fact, Irida simply gives it to the player.

Irida will be located in the Pearl Settlement in Alabaster Icelands. Trainers can simply head to the icy area, head north past Avalugg’s Legacy, and Pearl Settlement will be there underneath Snowpoint Temple.

Irida will be waiting towards the upper right side of the settlement. She won’t cough up the Lustrous Globe for free, though; trainers are going to need to beat her in battle for the item.

In all honesty, Irida’s team isn’t all that threatening. Her strongest Pokemon is her beloved Glaceon, but her other team members (Flareon and Espeon) are both under leveled.

Here is the catch, though: they attack at the same time. Trainers will have to battle Glaceon, Flareon and Espeon simultaneously.

The Lustrous Globe will turn Palkia to its Origin form (Image via Game Freak)

The easiest way to win this battle is to take care of the Glaceon first, since it’s the only Pokemon that actually poses a threat. Trainers should consider leading with Hisuian Typhlosion if they have it. If not, Hisuian Arcanine, Gallade, Machamp and Lucario are all good leads.

Once Glaceon is out of the way, Flareon and Espeon will fold to any Pokemon around level 50. For extra preparation, though, Ursaluna, Hisuian Samurott or Gengar beat the rest of Irida’s team with little trouble.

After picking up the win, Irida will grant the Lustrous Globe, which trainers can then use to change Palkia into its Origin form. Is there any difference with this new form (other than aesthetics), though?

Well, Origin Palkia has 20 less base Attack than the ordinary form, but has 20 more Special Defense. Losing out on the Attack isn’t to dissapointing for Palkia, who is predominantly a Special Attacker anyway. The extra Special Defense, though, will make it more bulky (also, it could help it take hits from a certain Ghost Dragon later on in the post-game).

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul