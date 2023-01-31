How long will the Pokemon HOME servers be down? February 1 maintenance schedule and downtime explored

Pokemon HOME has been the go-to place for fans of Game Freak's iconic monster-taming series to store their favorite critters across generations. As with any web-based service, the servers will soon be temporarily down for maintenance. The downtime is slated for February 1, 2023, at 12 PM UTC/7 AM ET/4 AM PT/5.30 PM IST.

Maintenance Time

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 01:00 to 06:00 UTC (planned)



Effects

Players will be able to log back in at 6 PM UTC/1 PM ET/10 AM PT/11.30 PM IST. It is a fairly lengthy downtime, but some notable changes are also coming.

Pokemon HOME is set to get a major update next month

For one, players will have to update the app on their smartphone to version 2.1.0, and the Nintendo Switch version will be boosted to 1.2.0. This is because the major February update will be Ranked Battle data. Regarding the latest entries in the franchise Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players can view information related to the competitive aspect of the open-world, turn-based RPG titles.

This includes data on other players' builds and their setups. This includes the kind of monsters they use, their held items, movesets, and more. The most popular critters will also be ranked in terms of how often they are used by players in matches.

This should give users an idea of which Pokemon are at the top of the current metagame. Players can also view trainer rankings as well as regulations and eligible monsters for the competitive scene.

All of this should make it even easier for players to strategize better and come up with team setups to tackle any challenge. Overall, it is a great quality-of-life update for current pro players but will also go a long way in enhancing accessibility for newcomers.

What is Pokemon HOME exactly, and can it be used for the current entries in the series?

As mentioned before, HOME is a cloud service allowing players to upload their creatures from different games, which can then be used in certain others in the franchise, even on other platforms. Compatible consoles range from Nintendo 3DS to Nintendo Switch.

As far as more relevant entries go, players can connect HOME to GO, the GPS-based AR phenomenon on smartphones. The same cannot be said for Scarlet & Violet, as it is slated for Spring 2023.

After that period, players will be able to move their critters between GO and carlet & Violet. This will also allow GO players to obtain the Roaming Form of the coin monster Gimmighoul.

