How to redeem Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Many fans are looking forward to picking up some rewards in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but how do they access them?

It’s been a while since there has been this much hype around a Pokemon game. This new title attempts to cover ground no other game has ever dared to reach in the franchise’s history. Instead of emphasizing multiplayer battles, this new title is a collectathon, where filling out the Pokedex is mission #1.

Trainers can get access to cool items, though, through the Mystery Gift function.

Gift function available after trainers do five missions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

If any trainers picked up the game and immediately started looking for their Mystery Gifts, they probably didn’t find much at all. That’s ok, though, as the function is only unlocked after the fifth mission.

Once players get five missions under their belt, they will unlock the wireless communications tab in their satchel. They can access it by pressing up on the D-pad.

When users get to the wireless communications tab, they should see a Mystery Gift button right below the Lost and Found button. Clicking on this will give them three options: Get Mystery Gift is the option on the bottom.

Players will receive a Baneful Fox mask for ordering the game before May 9 (Image via Game Freak)

The other two options are Get via Internet and Get with Code/Password. The latter will be what trainers click if they get a code emailed to them or through another source.

After redeeming the Mystery Gift, gamers can head back to their living quarters to receive their rewards. They will be resting in the conspicuous large chest right by the house entrance.

Anyone who has the game now definitely will want to know how to use this function since they may have a gift waiting for them. Additionally, trainers who order Pokemon Legends: Arceus before May 9 will get treated to a Baneful Fox mask and a Growlithe Kimono Set.

