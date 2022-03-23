How does the Shiny Charm work in Pokemon Legends: Arceus post-patch?

Besides introducing new gameplay features, the Daybreak DLC patched out a tremendously annoying bug involving the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Even though completing the Pokedex is necessary to beat the game, many trainers end up finishing it just so they can get the Shiny Charm. The item increases players' chances of finding a shiny Pokemon in the wild.

Before the patch, some trainers were having trouble getting access to the Shiny Charm upon completing the Pokedex. Fortunately, the patch has fixed the problem, and all players should now be able to obtain the item.

How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and what it does in detail

To get the Shiny Charm in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, trainers need to complete the Pokedex. This means they must reach a level 10 research level for every Pokemon in the Pokedex.

Once this is completed, Professor Laventon will grant players with the Shiny Charm.

Essentially, the Shiny Charm boosts trainers' odds of finding a shiny Pokemon in the wild. When players first load up a file, the odds of finding a shiny will be incredibly low (1 in 4,096 to be exact). As they fill the Pokedex, though, the odds get better and better.

If a specific Pokemon has a level 10 entry, the shiny odds will be twice as good (1 in 2,048). If a player has the Shiny Charm and a level 10 Pokedex entry, their odds jump to 1 in 819.

Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus can be more easily caught with filled up Pokedex entries (Image via Game Freak)

Of course, trainers can always use mass outbreaks to boost their chances of finding a shiny even further.

Whenever trainers leave Jubilife City, the Security Corps member will notify them if a mass outbreak is taking place.

If a trainer with a Shiny Charm goes to that mass outbreak, they will have a 1 in 137 chance of finding a shiny. If trainers are really dedicated, they can bump their chances even higher.

While level 10 in every entry is required to fill the Pokedex, getting a perfect Pokedex entry makes the shiny odds increase even more. The best odds any trainer can get at finding a shiny is 1 in 128. This can be achieved with a perfect Pokdex entry on that Pokemon and a shiny charm during a mass outbreak.

However, Pokemon Legends: Arceus trainers should keep in mind that getting just one Pokedex entry to perfection will take time. If they have the patience to catch tons of Mothim and watch Luxray use Crunch a bunch of times, they will definitely achieve those 1 in 128 odds.

