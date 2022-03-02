How to start Pokemon Legends: Arceus Daybreak quest

The Daybreak DLC mission for Pokemon Legends: Arceus is making some trainers a little confused on how to start it.

This new DLC was announced during the recent Pokemon Presents. It looks like large Mass Outbreaks will be involved, as clips of several large groups of Pokemon were shown in the brief trailer. The DLC is already out, so trainers can hop on and start this mission right away.

Where do trainers go to begin the Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC?

As with all DLC missions, step one is always to make sure it is downloaded. So, trainers should hook up to their Wi-fi and make sure that the update goes through without any issues.

Once that’s taken care of, they will want to head to the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands. There isn’t really anything in the game that suggests this is where to go, but it is where trainers can start the Daybreak Mission.

At Heights Camp, they will find Mai with her trusty Munchlax. Trainers may remember Mai, a member of the Diamond Clan, as someone they battled to advance through the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Trainers should be looking for Mai and her Munchlax (Image via Game Freak)

Mai will ask players to investigate some odd occurrences. From there, trainers will have to follow Munchlax, who points them out to Ramanas Island. This area is off to the southwestern corner of Heights Camp, right below Lake Verity. They may have visited here earlier to pick up a Chimchar or battle Alpha Infernape.

At Ramanas Island, though, trainers will find a very misplaced mass outbreak of Hisuian Zorua, who usually spawn in the Alabaster Icelands. This will lead users to discover several mass outbreaks around each main area of the game (Obsidian Fieldlands, Crimson Mirelands, Cobalt Coastlands, Coronet Highlands, and Alabaster Icelands).

After this mission is completed, trainers will have access to Massive Mass Outbreaks. So far, the regular Mass Outbreaks have been very popular since trainers can use them to grind encounters and do some shiny hunting.

