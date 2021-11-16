Is Electivire in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

With the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, many fans are excited to see old favorites like Electivire again.

As with many other Pokemon in Generation IV, Electivire was a new evolution added to the Electabuzz line. Fans might remember Electivire from being on Volkner’s Electric Gym Leader team. With a massive Attack stat and phenomenal movepool (Thunderbolt, Earthquake, elemental punches), Electivire is a menace that can tackle just about any opponent.

Electric-type Pokemon to be version exclusive in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Electivire is confirmed to be in the Generation IV remakes. It will be exclusive, however, to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.

There are 68 version exclusives in total. A full list of the Pokemon exclusive to Brilliant Diamond are as follows:

Caterpie, Metapod and Butterfree

Ekans and Arbok

Growlithe and Arcanine

Seel and Dewgong

Scyther and Scizor

Murkrow and Honchkrow

Gligar and Gliscor

Kecleon

Elekid, Electabuzz and Electivire

Larvitar, Pupitar and Tyranitar

Seedot, Nuzleaf and Shiftry

Mawile

Zangoose

Solrock and Lunatone

Cranidos and Rampardos

Stunky and Stuntank

Dialga

The legendary beasts (Suicune, Entei and Raikou)

Ho-oh

This information, though, has to be taken with a grain of salt. The only information on version exclusives comes from a Reddit post from user u/Ly_prism. This was a data mine, and it can be subject to change once the official game releases.

Electivire was the main threat on Volkner's Gym team (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The only version exclusives that are confirmed at the moment for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond are the Honchkrow line, the Rampardos line, the Stunktank line, Dialga, Ho-oh and the legendary beasts.

In terms of Pokemon in general, it has also been data mined that the full 493 National Dex will be available. This means any Pokemon that could be caught in Pokemon Platinum can also be caught in this game.

This would likely mean, though, that later evolutions won’t be present in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. That’s bad news for fans of Pokemon like Sylveon and Obstagoon.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl officially release on November 19.

Edited by Siddharth Satish