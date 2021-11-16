Is Electivire in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

With the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, many fans are excited to see old favorites like Electivire again.
As with many other Pokemon in Generation IV, Electivire was a new evolution added to the Electabuzz line. Fans might remember Electivire from being on Volkner’s Electric Gym Leader team. With a massive Attack stat and phenomenal movepool (Thunderbolt, Earthquake, elemental punches), Electivire is a menace that can tackle just about any opponent.
Electric-type Pokemon to be version exclusive in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Electivire is confirmed to be in the Generation IV remakes. It will be exclusive, however, to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond.
There are 68 version exclusives in total. A full list of the Pokemon exclusive to Brilliant Diamond are as follows:
- Caterpie, Metapod and Butterfree
- Ekans and Arbok
- Growlithe and Arcanine
- Seel and Dewgong
- Scyther and Scizor
- Murkrow and Honchkrow
- Gligar and Gliscor
- Kecleon
- Elekid, Electabuzz and Electivire
- Larvitar, Pupitar and Tyranitar
- Seedot, Nuzleaf and Shiftry
- Mawile
- Zangoose
- Solrock and Lunatone
- Cranidos and Rampardos
- Stunky and Stuntank
- Dialga
- The legendary beasts (Suicune, Entei and Raikou)
- Ho-oh
This information, though, has to be taken with a grain of salt. The only information on version exclusives comes from a Reddit post from user u/Ly_prism. This was a data mine, and it can be subject to change once the official game releases.
The only version exclusives that are confirmed at the moment for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond are the Honchkrow line, the Rampardos line, the Stunktank line, Dialga, Ho-oh and the legendary beasts.
In terms of Pokemon in general, it has also been data mined that the full 493 National Dex will be available. This means any Pokemon that could be caught in Pokemon Platinum can also be caught in this game.
This would likely mean, though, that later evolutions won’t be present in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. That’s bad news for fans of Pokemon like Sylveon and Obstagoon.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl officially release on November 19.