Is the Pokemon GO Web Store down?

Pokemon GO players may have noticed that the Pokemon GO Web Store is currently unavailable. This has prompted speculation regarding possible server or maintenance problems. Most users depend on the store to buy premium items and in-game currency, so the outage is naturally annoying.

The GO Web Store went down shortly after the Pokemon Day announcement, leaving many players wondering when it might be back. If you’ve been trying to access the store with an "Error: Server Error" message staring at you, you’re not alone. Niantic has confirmed the outage and stated that they are working on a fix.

Pokemon GO Web Store being down might affect some redeemable codes

No formal timeline has been disclosed, and it is uncertain when the store will be back up. In the meantime, players will just have to wait and watch for official Pokemon GO announcements.

The blackout has also affected some redeem codes that players eagerly anticipated using. Niantic had just published codes for Timed Research missions that enable trainers to encounter the Incarnate Formes of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus.

These codes were originally set to expire on March 2, 2025, but due to the web store issues, some players may be unable to redeem them. The codes in question are:

The Abundance Pokemon Timed Research: 9PTA874LYDAJH (Landorus)

9PTA874LYDAJH (Landorus) The Bolt Strike Pokemon Timed Research: 4Q4UZLY6MUH9K (Thundurus)

4Q4UZLY6MUH9K (Thundurus) The Cyclone Pokemon Timed Research: 4RD3GGA4ZMEGP (Tornadus)

Additionally, as part of a promotional event for GO’s YouTube channels, Niantic has been releasing codes for Volt and Blaze Fusion Energy. These codes were dependent on follower milestones and were supposed to grant Fusion Energy:

WJ5DFWASCL65W (50 Volt Fusion Energy)

RCC4AJPAUCW86 (50 Blaze Fusion Energy)

If the web store remains down, these codes might not work as intended. Players should stay tuned for further announcements from Niantic regarding when the store will be back online or whether any compensation will be offered for the inconvenience.

