The Pokemon-themed Pokedle answers for February 28, 2024, are now available. This series of puzzles incorporates multiple tests for Pocket Monsters fans to apply their knowledge in deducing a creature's identity, including a Wordle-styled guessing game (known as classic), a test based on TCG card art, one regarding Pokedex entries from the game series, and one based on a silhouette.

Pokedle version 139's Pokedex entry clue is as follows for February 28:

"It was discovered when Poké Balls were introduced. It is said that there is some connection."

For the classic version of the guessing puzzle, these clues might help players find the answer:

Type 1: Normal

Normal Type 2: None

None Habitat: Urban

Urban Color: Yellow

Yellow Evolutionary Stage: Second

Second Height: 1 meter

1 meter Weight: 32 kilograms

Persian, Voltorb, and more Pokemon headline Pokedle's answers for version 139 (February 28, 2024)

Persian is the classic puzzle answer for Pokedle for February 28. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you're curious about the full list of answers for Pokedle #139, you can find them below:

Classic : Persian

: Persian Card Art : Diglett

: Diglett Pokedex Entry : Voltorb

: Voltorb Silhouette: Nidorino

Figuring out Persian's identity in the classic puzzle shouldn't be too difficult, as Pokedle operates within the confines of Generation I (and regional Pokemon variant of those Gen I 'mons), and there are only two Normal-type species that can be considered "Yellow" to any degree: Meowth and Persian. Since the clues tell us that the answer is an evolved 'mon, Persian makes the most sense.

The TCG card art puzzle can be easily deduced by looking at the brown, rounded body and pink nose, as Diglett's visage as a Pokemon is pretty hard to mistake. Upon completing the puzzle, players will find that this particular Diglett card comes from the Pokemon TCG's original Team Rocket set. That leaves the Pokedex entry and silhouette puzzles left to complete.

The Pokedex puzzle shouldn't be too tough, as a "connection" to Poke Balls in Generation I solely lands at the feet (or lack thereof) of Voltorb, the Pokemon commonly mistaken for a Poke Ball. That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which is admittedly difficult. However, the low horn in the silhouette art suggests a quadrupedal creature with plenty of body spikes, which fits Nidorino perfectly.

Previous Pokedle Answers

In case you've missed out on the past Pokedle answers, don't worry. You can find the solutions to the last several days of Pokemon puzzles below, which may be helpful when eliminating potential repeated solutions from future puzzles:

Feb 27, Pokedle 138 - Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette)

- Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette) Feb 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) Feb 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) Feb 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) Feb 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) Feb 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) Feb 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

Pokedle version 140 will go live at midnight on February 29, 2024, US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). The answers will be provided on the same day, so be sure to check in case you're risking the loss of your daily streak.