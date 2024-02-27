"When autumn comes, the males patrol the area" Pokemon Pokedle answers (Tuesday, February 27, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle version 138 are now available. This puzzle game sees fans determining the identity of the series' titular creatures via a Wordle-styled guessing game (classic), through blurred TCG card art, from Pokedex entries across the games, and by discerning the silhouette of a Pocket Monster. With so many puzzles, solving all of them can be a tough proposal.

The Pokedex description clue for February 27, 2024, is as follows:

"When autumn comes, the males patrol the area around their nests in order to protect their offspring."

Meanwhile, the following parameters can help clue players in on the classic puzzle:

Type 1: Bug

Bug Type 2: Flying

Flying Habitat: Forest

Forest Color: Purple and White

Purple and White Evolutionary Stage: Third

Third Height: 1 meter, 10 centimeters

1 meter, 10 centimeters Weight: 32 kilograms

Butterfree, Seaking, and more Pokemon highlight Pokedle answers for version 138 (February 27, 2024)

Butterfree is the solution for Pokedle's classic puzzle in version 138 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you're curious about the full list of answers for Pokedle for February 27, 2024, you can find them below:

Classic : Butterfree

: Butterfree Card Art : Galarian Farfetch'd

: Galarian Farfetch'd Pokedex Entry : Seaking

: Seaking Silhouette: Doduo

Many of this Pokedle version's answers can be pretty tough, but deducing them is still possible. Butterfree can be determined by noting that the creature is a Bug/Flying-type that resides in forests. Since Pokedle operates with Generation I Pokemon (and their regional variants) as answers, Butterfree is one of two Bug/Flying-types that can be found in forests but is smaller and lighter than Scyther.

The TCG card art puzzle is a tough one, as the blurred art shows Galarian Farfetch'd at a particularly strange angle. However, players will notice that this Pokemon's card art from the Shining Fates expansion features its iconic leek weapon, which can assist with figuring out the bigger picture and ultimately coming to the conclusion that a Galarian Farfetch'd is present.

The Pokedex puzzle's clue comes from Generation II's Pokemon Crystal game but is otherwise pretty vague. Since many male 'mons are protective of their offspring, there isn't much to go on here. However, since Pokedle only uses Generation I 'mons and their variants as answers, players can narrow their options.

Given that Seaking has "king" in its name and is known to breed offspring around autumn, it becomes a reasonable guess over other male Pokemon. Lastly, Doduo's silhouette can be relatively easy to deduce thanks to its fuzzy and circular body and backward-facing leg joints, as well as its four-toed talons.

Previous Pokedle Answers

In the event you've missed out on Pokedle answers from previous days, you can find the last several below, which may help you narrow down guesses in the future:

Feb 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) Feb 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) Feb 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) Feb 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) Feb 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) Feb 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

Pokedle version 139 will be made available at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on February 28, 2024, and the answers will be provided the same day, so be sure to check back in and keep your Pokedle daily streak alive if certain Pokemon puzzles are giving you trouble.

Poll : Did you solve all of the Pokedle puzzles for February 27, 2024? Yes No 0 votes