"Always furious and tenacious to boot": Pokemon Pokedle answers (Monday, February 26, 2024)

The answers for the Pokemon puzzle game Pokedle's 137th iteration are now available. Pokedle tests the knowledge of Pocket Monsters fans via multiple puzzles, including a Wordle-styled guessing game, TCG card art, a species' silhouette, and making fans guess a Pocket Monster based on a description from the in-game Pokedex. This makes completing each puzzle tricky.

The Pokedex description clue for February 26, 2024, is as follows:

"Always furious and tenacious to boot. It will not abandon chasing its quarry until it is caught."

Meanwhile, the description clues for the Wordle-esque "classic" puzzle are as follows:

Type 1: Water

Water Type 2: None

None Habitat: Water's Edge

Water's Edge Color: Yellow

Yellow Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 80 centimeters

80 centimeters Weight: 19.6 kilograms

Psyduck, Primeape, and more Pokemon highlight the Pokedle answers for the 137th version (February 26, 2024)

Psyduck is the Pokedle classic puzzle answer for version #137 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Below are the answers for all the Pokedle puzzles for February 26, 2024:

Classic : Psyduck

: Psyduck Card Art : Eevee

: Eevee Pokedex : Primeape

: Primeape Silhouette: Victreebell

Psyduck's classic puzzle result is a tough one, but Pokemon fans can conclude its identity by keying in on the clues that it's a yellow mono-Water-type Pocket Monster with no secondary type. In the Generation I Pokedex, the only 'mon that comes close is Magikarp due to its yellow fins/whiskers, but its body is primarily red, leaving Psyduck as the lone option available since Pokedle only covers Gen I.

For the TCG card art test, Pokemon fans would likely recognize the brown fur and fluffy mane Eevee design just about anywhere, making it a dead ringer for this puzzle. The card itself hails from the SM Black Star Promo set, specifically card #242, which is a promo for Eevee GX.

The Pokedex description clue comes from Pokemon Red/Blue's Pokedex. While the mention of fury and tenacity can fit many 'mons, few match the anger and central focus on its enemies, like Primeape, whose lore centers around rage. That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which gives away Victreebel's identity by showing the leaves it uses for arms and the vine connecting the leaf over its mouth.

Previous Pokedle Answers

In case you've missed out on previous puzzles, you can check out the following list to determine the Pokedle answers for the last few entries of the popular Pokemon puzzle game:

Feb 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) Feb 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) Feb 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) Feb 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) Feb 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The 138th entry in Pokedle will be made available at midnight on February 27, 2024, US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers for the puzzle will be published on the same day, so be sure to check back and keep your daily streak alive.

