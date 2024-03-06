Pokemon Pokedle answers (Wednesday, March 6, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers for Pokedle version 146 have been confirmed. This trivia game features multiple puzzles. Players have to flex their Pocket Monster knowledge to deduce the identity of a critter through riddles, which come in different formats: a Wordle-styled Classic Mode, one based on card art from the TCG, a Pokedex entry puzzle, and another based on a creature's silhouette.

For March 6, 2024, the Pokedle clue for the Pokedex puzzle is as follows:

"It likes swimming around with people on its back. In the Alola region, it’s an important means of transportation over water." - Pokedle, March 6, 2024

Players can look to these Pokemon parameters to help them solve their Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Ground

Type 2: None

Habitat: Rough Terrain

Color: Yellow

Evolutionary Stage: First

Height: 60 centimeters

Weight: 12 kilograms

Sandshrew, Lapras, and more Pokemon headline the Pokedle answers for version 146 (March 6, 2024)

Sandshrew is the Classic puzzle answer for Pokedle 146 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In case Pokemon fans are missing any Pokedle puzzle answers for version 146, they can find the full slate of Pocket Monsters below:

Classic: Sandshrew

Sandshrew Card Art: Exeggutor

Exeggutor Pokedex Entry: Lapras

Lapras Silhouette: Seel

Figuring out Sandshrew's identity in the Classic puzzle shouldn't be too difficult, as there aren't many yellow Pokemon in Generation I, which is the generation Pokedle currently utilizes. Since this creature resides in rough terrain and is an unevolved Ground-type Pocket Monster, the conclusion points to Sandshrew.

Next up is the TCG card art, which is quite green when blurred. However, a discerning eye will notice a rotund body and three egg-like heads with a plumage of leaves at the top of the Pokemon's body. The green card border suggests a Grass-type species, leaving Exeggutor as the natural fit.

The Pokedex puzzle should be a simple one for anybody who has played a Pokemon game, and the added detail of it being a means of transport will appeal to the Sun and Moon series' fans. Given that it can transport a high volume of people on its back through the multiple islands of the Alola region, the calm and cooperative Lapras is the reasonable solution.

When players reach the silhouette puzzle, things get tricky. Players aren't given much more than a foot in the silhouette. However, they'll notice the foot has three toes and looks like it could be used for swimming. It also seems to have a curved body, pointing upward. There's no easy way to deduce this for some fans, but the foot and curved body can be gleaned from quiz takers who know Seel's form well.

Previous Pokedle Answers

One of the nice aspects of the puzzles in Pokedle is that their different categories don't tend to repeat Pokemon answers often, if at all. Since this is the case, players can look to previous answers from past Pokedle puzzles to help eliminate future answers. These can be found below:

Mar 5, Pokedle 145 - Ninetales (Classic), Porygon (Card), Onix (Pokedex), Horsea (Silhouette)

- Ninetales (Classic), Porygon (Card), Onix (Pokedex), Horsea (Silhouette) Mar 4, Pokedle 144 - Voltorb (Classic), Onix (Card), Kabuto (Pokedex), Gyarados (Silhouette)

- Voltorb (Classic), Onix (Card), Kabuto (Pokedex), Gyarados (Silhouette) Mar 3, Pokedle 143 - Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette)

- Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette) Mar 2, Pokedle 142 - Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette)

- Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette) Mar 1, Pokedle 141 - Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette)

- Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette) Feb 29, Pokedle 140 - Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette)

- Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette) Feb 28, Pokedle 139 - Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette)

- Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette) Feb 27, Pokedle 138 - Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette)

- Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette) Feb 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) Feb 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) Feb 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) Feb 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) Feb 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) Feb 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The next Pokedle puzzle series, version 147, will be made available at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6) on March 7, 2024. The new set of Pokemon questions and answers will be published shortly after, so check back in to keep your daily completion streak going.

