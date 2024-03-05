Pokemon Pokedle answers (Tuesday, March 5, 2024)

The Pokemon answers for Pokedle version 145/March 5, 2024, have been unveiled. This entertaining game sees Pocket Monsters fans determining the identity of various series creatures through the likes of a Wordle-styled game (Classic), one based on card art from the TCG, Pokedex entries from the games, as well as figuring out a Pocket Monster from the silhouette of its body.

For March 5, the following entry is provided as a clue for the Pokedex puzzle:

"As it grows, the stone portions of its body harden to become similar to black-colored diamonds." - Pokedle, March 5, 2024

Meanwhile, this set of parameters should help fans figure out the solution to the Pokemon hidden in the Classic puzzle:

Type 1: Fire

Type 2: None

Habitat: Grassland

Color: Yellow

Evolutionary Stage: Second

Height: 1 meter, 10 centimeters

Weight: 19.9 kilograms

Ninetales, Onix, and more Pokemon answers for Pokedle version 145 (March 5, 2024)

Ninetales is the Classic puzzle solution for Pokedle #145 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If players are hoping to learn the full list of answers for Pokedle for March 5, 2024, they can find the various Pokemon below:

Classic: Ninetales

Ninetales Card Art: Porygon

Porygon Pokedex Entry: Onix

Onix Silhouette: Horsea

The Classic puzzle is a tough one but can be made easier when understanding that Pokedle currently operates with Pokemon from Generation I as answers. In that light, not too many evolved mono Fire-type species frequent the grasslands. Rapidash comes to mind, but its body has more than one color, which certainly isn't yellow, leaving the foxlike Ninetales as a reasonable deduction.

When it comes to the TCG card art puzzle, it's difficult to make out due to the puzzle being blurred. However, we know that the creature's body is primarily a rosy pink color that also has several hard edges to it. There's also some blue on the body, and fans who know their Pokemon trivia can link this color scheme back to Porygon, the Virtual Pocket Monster.

For the Pokedex entry puzzle, fans of Pokemon Red, Blue, and Green might notice the entry. While this entry could describe several Rock-type species, few creatures in Generation I can sport the physical toughness of Onix thanks to its ability to absorb rocks and sediment as it tunnels, resulting in its body becoming incredibly sturdy even when compared to Rock-type counterparts.

This leaves the silhouette puzzle, which has two identifiable traits: small circular wings on the creature's back and spike-like fins on the side of its head. The body is also curved like a seahorse's, leaving the reasonable answer being the Water-type Pokemon Horsea.

Previous Pokedle Answers

One of the nice things about Pokedle as a Pokemon quiz game is that it rarely (if at all) repeats answers for a specific puzzle in sequential days. This can be used to players' advantage by examining past Pokedle results and eliminating prior Pokemon answers from their guesses. If fans are looking for the past several Pokedle answers, they can be found below:

Mar 4, Pokedle 144 - Voltorb (Classic), Onix (Card), Kabuto (Pokedex), Gyarados (Silhouette)

- Voltorb (Classic), Onix (Card), Kabuto (Pokedex), Gyarados (Silhouette) Mar 3, Pokedle 143 - Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette)

- Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette) Mar 2, Pokedle 142 - Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette)

- Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette) Mar 1, Pokedle 141 - Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette)

- Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette) Feb 29, Pokedle 140 - Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette)

- Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette) Feb 28, Pokedle 139 - Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette)

- Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette) Feb 27, Pokedle 138 - Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette)

- Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette) Feb 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) Feb 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) Feb 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) Feb 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) Feb 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) Feb 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The next Pokedle puzzle, version 146, will go live at midnight on March 6, 2024, according to US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Its Pokemon-themed answers will be published shortly after, so players are encouraged to check in tomorrow and verify their answers to ensure they keep their daily streak going.

