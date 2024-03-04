Pokemon Pokedle answers (Monday, March 4, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed Pokedle answers for version 144 have been revealed. This entertaining guessing game sees players test their Pocket Monsters knowledge by deducing a creature's identity through a Wordle-styled puzzle (Classic), card art from the TCG, a Pokedex entry from one of the games, and the shadowy silhouette of a Pocket Monster's official artwork.

For March 4, 2024, the provided clue for the Pokedex puzzle is as follows:

"This Pokémon was regenerated from the fossil of an ancient creature. It protects itself with a hard shell." - Pokedle, March 4, 2024

Meanwhile, the following measurements are key in deducing the identity of the Wordle-esque identity puzzle:

Type 1: Electric

Electric Type 2: None

None Habitat: Urban

Urban Color: Red/White

Red/White Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 50 centimeters

50 centimeters Weight: 10.4 kilograms

Kabuto and Voltorb included in the Pokemon answers for Pokedle #144 (March 4, 2024)

Voltorb is the Pokemon solution for Pokedle's March 4 Classic Mode puzzle (Image via the Pokemon Company)

If you're missing a few Pokemon answers for Pokedle version 144, you can find the full slate of solutions below:

Classic: Voltorb

Voltorb Card Art: Onix

Onix Pokedex Entry: Kabuto

Kabuto Silhouette: Gyarados

When determining the Classic Mode puzzle, the biggest indicators of Voltorb being the solution come down to its red/white color scheme and the fact that it's a mono Electric-type Pokemon. This narrows the list down to Voltorb and its evolution Electrode, and since the clues indicate that it is an unevolved species, Voltorb is the only logical solution in Generation I's Pokedex, which Pokedle utilizes.

Next up is the TCG card art, which should be recognizable to fans of the original base set of Pokemon cards. An elongated and snakish body is complemented by a stony exterior, making it pretty clear that Onix is the solution.

This leaves the Pokedex entry, which immediately gives a huge hint by stating that the Pocket Monster in question has a hard shell and was revived from a fossil. Considering that the two heavily-shelled fossil Pokemon in Gen I are Kabuto and Omanyte, deducing the identity isn't too tough, as Kabuto fits the Pokedex clue perfectly compared to its tentacled counterpart.

Lastly comes the silhouette puzzle, which is pretty hard to miss for most fans. The outline of a gaping mouth, head fins, and iconic eastern dragon-like whisker design evokes the image of Gyarados.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Since Pokedle doesn't often repeat answers in a given puzzle with each sequential day, knowing the previous answers from prior Pokedle quizzes can give players some insight into which answers to avoid entering in the future. Below, fans can find the solutions to several of the past puzzles:

Mar 3, Pokedle 143 - Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette)

- Machamp (Classic), Golem (Card), Ekans (Pokedex), Clefable (Silhouette) Mar 2, Pokedle 142 - Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette)

- Dodrio (Classic), Flareon (Card), Wartortle (Pokedex), Snorlax (Silhouette) Mar 1, Pokedle 141 - Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette)

- Jynx (Classic), Articuno (Card), Moltres (Pokedex), Drowzee (Silhouette) Feb 29, Pokedle 140 - Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette)

- Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette) Feb 28, Pokedle 139 - Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette)

- Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette) Feb 27, Pokedle 138 - Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette)

- Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette) Feb 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) Feb 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) Feb 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) Feb 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) Feb 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) Feb 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The next Pokedle puzzle, version 145, will go live at midnight on March 5, 2024, based on US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers for the Pokemon quizzes will be published soon after, so be sure to check back in case help is needed to keep the daily win streak alive.

