Pokemon Pokedle answers (Friday, March 1, 2024)

The Pokemon puzzle answers for Pokedle version 141 are now available. This daily game allows fans to test their Pocket Monsters knowledge through various puzzles, including a Wordle-styled guessing game (Classic Mode), TCG card art, a Pokedex entry from a main series game, and a silhouette. Using clues, players must deduce the identity of four Pocket Monsters in total.

For March 1, 2024, the Pokedex-based clue for Pokedle is the following entry:

"One of the legendary bird Pokemon. It is said that its appearance indicates the coming of spring." - Pokedle Pokedex entry, March 1, 2024

Meanwhile, the following clues can help players determine the answer to the Classic Mode puzzle:

Type 1: Ice

Ice Type 2: Psychic

Psychic Habitat: Urban

Urban Color: Purple/Red

Purple/Red Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 1 meter, 40 centimeters

1 meter, 40 centimeters Weight: 40.6 kilograms

Jynx, Moltres, and more Pokemon highlight the answers for Pokedle 141 (March 1, 2024)

Jynx is the Pokedle Classic Mode solution for March 1, 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If you're curious about the full slate of Pokedle answers for version 141, you can find them below:

Classic: Jynx

Jynx Card Art: Articuno

Articuno Pokedex Entry: Moltres

Moltres Silhouette: Drowzee

Deducing the identity in the Classic Mode puzzle shouldn't be too tricky, as Pokedle currently operates in the Gen I/Kanto Pokedex, and there aren't many Purple/Red Ice/Psychic-type Pokemon in Generation I; it's pretty much just Jynx. That leads to the TCG card art puzzle, which should also be cinch thanks to the light blue feathers, distinctive head crest, and long tail seen with Articuno's design.

The Pokedex entry puzzle immediately narrows down the choices to the three Legendary Birds. It's doubtful that the chilly Articuno or the erratic Electric-type Zapdos would herald the spring season, so that leaves the fiery wake of Moltres as the only reasonable option. Lastly comes the silhouette puzzle, which might be tricky, at least until players take a closer look at their shadowy Pokemon.

If fans look at the silhouette, the Pokemon has three fingers on each hand and small ears. Its body is very curved. This is one of the trickier answers, but fans can eventually take a look at the fingers, ears, and stance to come to the conclusion that the silhouette is that of Drowzee, the Psychic-type species reminiscent of the Baku, a tapir-like dream-eating creature of Japanese mythology.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Since Pokedle doesn't usually repeat its solutions in the same category when the puzzles refresh, knowing the Pokemon quiz answers from previous days can help players narrow down future answers. The answers to the last handful of Pokedle puzzles can be found below:

Feb 29, Pokedle 140 - Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette)

- Snorlax (Classic), Starmie (Card), Marowak (Pokedex), Flareon (Silhouette) Feb 28, Pokedle 139 - Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette)

- Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette) Feb 27, Pokedle 138 - Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette)

- Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette) Feb 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) Feb 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) Feb 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) Feb 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) Feb 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) Feb 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The next Pokedle puzzle, version 142, will go live at midnight on March 2, 2024, based on US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). The new Pokemon-themed answers will be posted shortly afterward, so be sure to check back in if you're in danger of losing your daily victory streak.

