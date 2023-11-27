Pokemon GO: Best tips and tricks to complete Kanto Pokedex

There are 151 Pocket Monsters that you need to catch to complete the Kanto Pokedex in Pokemon GO. This game also has different variants of these monsters that require a lot more grind if you want a 100% completion. Shiny, Lucky, Shadow, and Regional Pokedex variants are some of the hardest to complete, which is mostly because their occurrences are randomized. Hence, you cannot predict when or where you will find one.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about completing all the variants of the Kanto Pokedex in this game.

How to complete the regular Kanto Pokedex in Pokemon GO

Final forms of the Kanto starters (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

If you have been playing this game since its release, you probably have all the Kanto creatures registered in your Pokedex. It requires you to play the game a lot, catching every monster that crosses your path.

You might run into a few rare regional beasts that only spawn in certain locations on the globe. However, they can also be caught easily if you plan your route properly.

How to catch regional Pokemon for the Kanto region in Pokemon GO

There are four region-exclusive Pocket Monsters that you will have to catch to complete the Kanto Pokedex in GO. These are:

Farfetch’d: This is creature #83 in the Kanto Pokedex. It is exclusive for players living in the Eastern Asian regions.

This is creature #83 in the Kanto Pokedex. It is exclusive for players living in the Eastern Asian regions. Kangaskhan: This is creature #115 in the Kanto Pokedex. It is exclusive for players living in the Australian region.

This is creature #115 in the Kanto Pokedex. It is exclusive for players living in the Australian region. Mr. Mime: This is creature #122 in the Kanto Pokedex. It is exclusive for players living in the European region.

This is creature #122 in the Kanto Pokedex. It is exclusive for players living in the European region. Tauros: This is the creature #128 in the Kanto Pokedex. It is exclusive for players living in the North American region.

Catching region-locked monsters in this game can be a daunting task if you try to do so outside events. However, Niantic does host events, like Pokemon GO Safari Zone and World Tourism Day, that make regional Pocket Monsters available globally for a certain period of time. You can also encounter region-exclusive Pokemon while following Routes.

Besides these, regional monsters can sometimes be featured as Raid Bosses, which is one of the easier ways of adding these rare creatures to your Pokedex. You can also make friends from all over the world to receive gifts from them. Sometimes, you might get the regional creatures from the eggs that come in gifts from these friends.

How to complete the Shiny Pokedex for the Kanto region in Pokemon GO

Shiny Shadow Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Finding shiny monsters is one of the rarest incidents in this game. Most of the Kanto registrations have a shiny odd of 1-in-512 encounters. So, you would have to encounter each creature 500 times to come across a shiny variant.

While all the Kanto beasts won’t have such terrible shiny odds, getting a shiny forme of each of the 151 entries is no easy task. You will have to play a lot and pray to the Pokemon Gods to have the shiny odds in your favor.

How to complete the Lucky Pokedex for the Kanto region in Pokemon GO

Lucky Pokemon in GO (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

Getting Lucky Pokemon in this game is a rare event, and you will have to perform a lot of trades with your friends to chance upon a Lucky Pokemon.

If you become Lucky Friends with someone from your in-game friends, the next trade will be a guaranteed Lucky Trade. However, one won’t make your life easier. You will have to perform this task over and over again 151 times to complete the Lucky Kanto Pokedex.

Otherwise, you can carry out multiple trades for the same Pocket Monster and hope to get the Lucky Trade.

How to complete the Special Forms Pokedex for the Kanto region in Pokemon GO

Besides Shiny, Lucky, and Shiny Lucky Pokedex entries, there are a few other Special Forms that you need to consider hunting in this game:

Purified

Shadow

Perfect

3 Stars

Shiny 3 Stars

Event

Mega

For a lot of these entries, you will need to lean on your luck. Creatures with perfect appraisals and 3-star monsters have random spawns. So, completing these Pokedex entries may need a bit of grinding.

Shadow monsters can be found by fighting and defeating Team GO Rocket grunts. Since even these creatures have random spawns, most Special Forms are hard to come by. Completing the Special Forms Pokedex is one of the hardest tasks in Pokemon GO.