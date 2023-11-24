Best teams for Ampharos and Shadow Ampharos in Pokemon GO

Ampharos is a great Electric-type attacker that you can use for your PvP battles in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Electric-type creatures are sparsely popular in the GO Battle League. However, Ampharos, along with its shadow variant, have seen a fair bit of usage in the PvP scene of this game. While they might not be the strongest Electric-type Pokemon in the title, they still pack a solid punch.

In this article, we will walk you through the best teams for Ampharos and Shadow Ampharos, including the attacks of all the creatures and the opponents that you can defeat in Pokemon GO.

Best team for Ampharos or Shadow Ampharos in the Great League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Ampharos in the Great League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Ampharos/Shadow Ampharos in the Great League:

Ampharos in the Lead

Serperior as the Safe Swap

Poliwrath as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Ampharos: Volt Switch as the Fast move, along with Thunder Punch and Trailblaze as the Charged moves.

Volt Switch as the Fast move, along with Thunder Punch and Trailblaze as the Charged moves. Serperior: Vine Whip as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves.

Vine Whip as the Fast move, along with Frenzy Plant and Aerial Ace as the Charged moves. Poliwrath: Counter as the Fast move, along with Ice Punch and Scald as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Medicham, Jellicent, Quagsire, Clodsire, Mandibuzz, Pelipper, Cresselia, Scrafty, Mantine, Vigoroth, and Galarian Stunfisk.

Best team for Ampharos or Shadow Ampharos in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Ampharos in the Ultra League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Ampharos/Shadow Ampharos in the Ultra League:

Virizion in the Lead

Shadow Ampharos as the Safe Swap

Aurorus as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Virizion: Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Leaf Blade as the Charged moves.

Double Kick as the Fast move, along with Sacred Sword and Leaf Blade as the Charged moves. Shadow Ampharos: Volt Switch as the Fast move, along with Brutal Swing and Trailblaze as the Charged moves.

Volt Switch as the Fast move, along with Brutal Swing and Trailblaze as the Charged moves. Aurorus: Powder Snow as the Fast move, along with Weather Ball and Meteor Beam as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Registeel, Steelix, Cobalion, Poliwrath, Scrafty, Tapu Fini, Golisopod, Swampert, Dubwool, and Pidgeot.

Best team for Ampharos or Shadow Ampharos in the Master League of Pokemon GO

Best team for Ampharos in the Master League (Image via Sportskeeda || The Pokemon Company)

The best team for Ampharos/Shadow Ampharos in the Master League:

Mewtwo in the Lead

Shadow Metagross as the Safe Swap

Ampharos as the Closer

Attacks of all the creatures in this team:

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Psystrike and Focus Blast as the Charged moves.

Psycho Cut as the Fast move, along with Psystrike and Focus Blast as the Charged moves. Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch as the Fast move, along with Meteor Mash and Earthquake as the Charged moves.

Bullet Punch as the Fast move, along with Meteor Mash and Earthquake as the Charged moves. Ampharos: Volt Switch as the Fast move, along with Thunder Punch and Focus as the Charged moves.

This team can help you deal with current meta threats like Dragonite, Xerneas, Rayquaza, Yveltal, Zarude, Gyarados, Ursaluna, and Hero Forme Zacian.