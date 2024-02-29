Pokemon Pokedle answers (Wednesday, February 29, 2024)

The Pokemon-themed answers to Pokedle 140 have now been made available. This Pocket Monsters-styled game sees fans testing their knowledge to determine a creature's identity across multiple puzzles, including a Wordle-styled guessing game (aka classic), one based on TCG card art, as well as those involving Pokedex entries and shadowy silhouettes.

For February 29, 2024, the Pokedex entry clue is as follows:

"It throws bones at Mandibuzz to knock it down. It’s thought that ____ is trying to avenge its parent."

Meanwhile, the following parameters should help fans solve the Pokedle classic guessing puzzle:

Type 1: Normal

Normal Type 2: None

None Habitat: Mountain

Mountain Color: Blue/White

Blue/White Evolutionary Stage: First

First Height: 2 meters, 10 centimeters

2 meters, 10 centimeters Weight: 460 kilograms

Snorlax, Marowak, and more Pokemon highlight Pokedle 140's answers (February 29, 2024)

Snorlax is the answer to Pokedle 140's classic puzzle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the event you need the answers for Pokedle 140's puzzles, the following Pokemon are the solutions:

Classic: Snorlax

Snorlax Card Art: Starmie

Starmie Pokedex Entry: Marowak

Marowak Silhouette: Flareon

When it comes to the classic puzzle, the dead giveaway of Snorlax's identity is that it's an unevolved Pokemon (in Generation I, which Pokedle sticks to) with a whopping weight of 460 kilograms. Starmie's TCG card art can be gleaned due to its purple body color and massive red gem at its center, as its appearance in the Starmie V card from the Astral Radiance expansion is very pronounced.

For the Pokedex entry, two Pokemon are well-known for throwing bones: the Ground-type species Cubone and Marowak. While the line about avenging its mother can be misleading, Marowak is known for its rivalry against Mandibuzz in particular, making it the reasonable choice for the Pokedex puzzle. That leaves the silhouette puzzle, which may be the trickiest for February 29.

However, one of the major clues for the silhouette shown in the Pokedle puzzle is the fuzzy mane displayed in the image. Not too many Pokemon from Generation I sport a wild mane like that. Since its prior evolution Eevee's mane is straighter, Flareon seems like a straightforward pick since it gains a wilder appearance compared to Eevee.

Previous Pokedle Answers

Since Pokedle shifts its answers daily, it doesn't typically pick the same Pokemon in a given puzzle repetitively. Due to this, players can use knowledge of previous Pokedle puzzles to inform their future guesses. You can find the answers to the last several Pokedle entries below:

Feb 28, Pokedle 139 - Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette)

- Persian (Classic), Diglett (Card), Voltorb (Pokedex), Nidorino (Silhouette) Feb 27, Pokedle 138 - Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette)

- Butterfree (Classic), Galarian Farfetch'd (Card), Seaking (Pokedex), Doduo (Silhouette) Feb 26, Pokedle 137 - Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette)

- Psyduck (Classic), Eevee (Card), Primeape (Pokedex), Victreebell (Silhouette) Feb 25, Pokedle 136 - Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette)

- Meowth (Classic), Zapdos (Card), Slowpoke (Pokedex), Sandshrew (Silhouette) Feb 24, Pokedle 135 - Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette)

- Charmander (Classic), Zubat (Card), Nidorina (Pokedex), Koffing (Silhouette) Feb 23, Pokedle 134 - Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette)

- Magmar (Classic), Growlithe (Card), Caterpie (Pokedex), Fearow (Silhouette) Feb 22, Pokedle 133 - Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette)

- Nidoran (Classic), Marowak (Card), Drowzee (Pokedex), Poliwrath (Silhouette) Feb 21, Pokedle 132 - Hitmonchan (Classic), Nidorina (Card), Mew (Pokedex), Squirtle (Silhouette)

The next Pokedle puzzle set, version 141, will go live at midnight US Mountain Time (UTC - 6). Answers will be posted shortly after, so be sure to check back in to make sure your daily streak can keep going if you need a hand!

