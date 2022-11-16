Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak reportedly reveals Gym Badges, Reddit reacts

The highly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet official release date is right around the corner and fans are quite curious to know who the latest franchise entry will turn out to be.

With Ash finally becoming the Pokemon World Champion (after 25 years), there has been renewed interest among community members in all things Pocket Monsters. Based on what we know so far, Scarlet and Violet promises a lot when it comes to features, and expectations around the title are indeed at an all-time high.

While a great many things were revealed about the game ahead of it, one of the core elements, which is the Gym Badges, is not something that Nintendo has showcased just yet. However, reports from a recent leak have been popping up on different social media platforms, which is allegedly providing fans with a glimpse of what the Gym Badges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are going to look like.

The Reddit community in which the leak was first made has had a mixed response. While some are quite excited about the new badge designs, most in the community are not entirely impressed with them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reddit community is not impressed with the leaked Gym Badge designs

While it’s not certain if the alleged leaks are from the original game files, it did not stop the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reddit community from voicing their thoughts about them.

Although there was a fair bit of positive response from a few, the majority was not exactly thrilled about how the badges seemed to be turning out. Many even took to commenting that with more franchise entries, the titles are departing from unique approaches when it comes to badge designs.

One of the Redditors commented:

“While they look nice, I wish they went with [a] more unique approach. These are just so minimalistic and don't have the character of other badges. Albeit, other region badges you could say were kinda dull as well, but then you had some like Unova and Hoenn which were fun designs imo.”

Another user went on to state:

“I miss back when badges had designs. Galar having them build the medallion is cool, but naming them after their types was so creatively bankrupt to me. I miss things like the badges being stickpins if you rotated them, or just badges having designs in general.”

There are also some fun takes where the badges are likened to Mario Kart. However, the responses haven’t been entirely positive. While these are reactions to an unconfirmed leak, it will be quite interesting to see what the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gym Badges will look like when the game goes live on November 18, 2022.

