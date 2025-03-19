LEGO x Pokemon collab teased for 2026

A LEGO x Pokemon collaboration has been officially teased, making both universes set to receive a creative boost. Fans of both verses have wished for years about Pokemon-themed LEGO sets, and now their fantasies are about to materialize. The teaser has set the internet abuzz, with many clamoring to know which beloved creatures and locations will be reimagined as LEGO creations.

This is an important milestone for Pokemon merchandising, with the brand continuing to branch out into new forms. Although information is limited, the teaser suggests something exciting. LEGO x Pokemon collab will arrive in 2026, providing fans ample time to wait and see what is in store.

LEGO x Pokemon reveal a collaboration teaser video

The 14-second teaser clip has a series of yellow LEGO bricks arranged in a pattern that replicates a Pikachu's tail. The Pikachu's tail starts to glimmer with electric shock waves as the scene progresses, lighting up the screen dramatically.

The sequence is followed by the official logos of both LEGO and Pokemon, announcing the dawn of this anticipated collaboration.

LEGO's official website has also shared the same teaser, accompanied by the tagline:

"Electrify your imagination in 2026 and get ready to build something we’ve never built with LEGO bricks before."

While the statement doesn’t provide specific details, it strongly suggests that the collaboration will bring something fresh and innovative to the LEGO world.

As previously mentioned, no additional information regarding the sets, themes, or Pokemon that will be featured has been revealed at the time of writinge.

With the release date scheduled for 2026, additional details should be revealed in the months to come. In the meantime, the LEGO x Pokemon teaser alone has been sufficient to generate widespread enthusiasm among both fans alike.

