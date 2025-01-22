Uniqlo x Pokemon Collab 2025: All Featured Pokemon, price, and availability

Globally renowned Japanese fashion brand Uniqlo is teaming up with Pokemon once again for a new collection set to debut in spring 2025. This highly anticipated collaboration celebrates the charm of beloved creatures through unique graphic t-shirt designs for all ages.

Dubbed the Pokemon Sketch collection, the range features a blend of nostalgic favorites like Pikachu and Meowth alongside newer icons, such as Ceruledge and the Paldean starters.

With the full Japanese release date set for March 2025, here’s everything you need to know about the designs, pricing, and availability.

Uniqlo x Pokemon collab 2025: About the collection

The Pokemon Sketch collection highlights creatures through creative and playful designs. Each t-shirt features delightful sketches capturing the essence of the franchise — whether its a leisurely scene or an energetic moment.

Adorned with charming phrases that match the personalities of the creatures, these designs aim to cater to fans of all ages.

Featured Pokemon

The collection includes a mix of iconic creatures from different generations:

Pikachu : The fan-favorite mascot appears prominently across both adult and baby designs.

: The fan-favorite mascot appears prominently across both adult and baby designs. Umbreon : Available on a sleek black t-shirt for adults.

: Available on a sleek black t-shirt for adults. Mimikyu : Showcased on a green t-shirt with the phrase, "Its actual appearance is unknown."

: Showcased on a green t-shirt with the phrase, "Its actual appearance is unknown." Meowth : Features all three forms — Kanto, Alolan, and Galarian — on an adult-exclusive design.

: Features all three forms — Kanto, Alolan, and Galarian — on an adult-exclusive design. Eevee and Pikachu: Showing both fan favorites in one design.

Showing both fan favorites in one design. Gengar : Stars on a light purple kids’ t-shirt.

: Stars on a light purple kids’ t-shirt. Glaceon : Displayed on a blue t-shirt for children.

: Displayed on a blue t-shirt for children. Ceruledge : Makes a rare appearance on a kids’ exclusive design.

: Makes a rare appearance on a kids’ exclusive design. Piplup and Paldean Starters (Quaxly, Fuecoco, Sprigatito): Featured in baby t-shirt designs, including an adorable all-over print of the starters' faces.

Uniqlo x Pokemon collab 2025: Pricing and availability

Kids' T-Shirts : 990 yen

: 990 yen Adults' T-Shirts: 1,500 yen

The collection will initially be exclusive to stores in Japan, launching in late March 2025. Based on previous collaborations, an international release is likely but unconfirmed. If released overseas, prices may increase, with adult sizes potentially costing around USD$30.

Uniqlo’s strong ties to gaming and anime have made it a favorite among fans. From Monster Hunter to The Legend of Zelda, Uniqlo has delivered memorable collections for enthusiasts worldwide. Its ongoing partnership with Pokemon has consistently brought imaginative and nostalgic designs to wardrobes globally.

While the collection’s international release remains uncertain, fans outside Japan may be able to use proxy shipping services to secure their favorite designs. Keep an eye on Uniqlo’s global site for updates on potential availability in your region.

