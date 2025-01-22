All available Pokemon TCG cards in McDonald's latest collab

Through late February 2025, fans can snag exclusive Pokemon TCG goodies with every McDonald’s Happy Meal. Each meal includes a 4-card Pokemon TCG booster pack and a sticker activity sheet.

Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket players have even more goodies to look forward to as they can get bonus hourglasses using the McDonald's app.

Whether you’re a collector or a battler, this promo has something for everyone. Here’s a full breakdown of the Pokemon TCG cards you can find in these Happy Meals.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon TCG and McDonald's latest collab: All available cards

1) Charizard

Trending

Charizard's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Charizard — a fan-favorite Fire-type Pokemon — is part of the Vivid Voltage expansion. This card features Leon’s Charizard, with Leon himself appearing in the background artwork. It boasts a high HP of 170 and the powerful move Royal Blaze.

This move becomes increasingly effective, dealing additional damage for every Leon card in the discard pile. Charizard’s presence in this set makes it a coveted addition for both collectors and competitive players.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket x McDonald's collab: How to get free Pack and Wonder Hourglass

2) Pikachu (Holo)

Pikachu's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This adorable Pikachu holo card is part of the 151 expansion. Illustrated by Naoyo Kimura, the card showcases Pikachu in a delightful pose. Its move Charge allows players to search their deck for a Basic Electric Energy card and attach it to Pikachu before shuffling their decks again. It’s a simple yet useful card, ideal for setting up Electric-type strategies in battles.

Also read: 7 best cards in Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions

3) Miraidon (Holo)

Miraidon's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon, from the Scarlet & Violet expansion, is a powerful Basic Electric-type card. Its move Lighting Laser deals 90 damage to the opposing Active Pokemon and an additional 30 damage to one of the opponent’s Benched Pokemon. This dual-targeting capability makes it a strategic choice for players looking to put pressure on their opponent’s setup.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket trading mechanics revealed

4) Jigglypuff

Jigglypuff's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This cute and versatile card hails from the Fusion Strike expansion. Jigglypuff features the move Let’s All Rollout, which deals 20 extra damage for each of your Benched Pokemon that shares this move. Its synergy with other cards in a team-focused deck makes it a delightful choice for casual players.

Also read: 10 Pokemon TCG Pocket illustrations and their in-game references

5) Hatenna

Hatenna's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hatenna, from the Champion’s Path expansion, is a Psychic-type card with charming artwork. It features the move Magical Shot, which deals 30 damage. While straightforward, this card is perfect for beginners as well as collectors who enjoy its enchanting design.

Also read: 7 rarest Pokemon TCG cards featuring Mewtwo of all time

6) Dragapult

Dragapult's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragapult is a standout from the Silver Tempest expansion, featuring the dynamic move Dragon Launcher. This move allows players to discard Dreepy cards from their Bench to deal massive damage to their opponent’s Pokemon.

Each discarded Dreepy can target a different Pokemon, making this move a versatile option for strategic attacks. Notably, the damage isn’t affected by Weakness or Resistance.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket A2: Everything leaked so far

7) Quagsire

Quagsire's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Quagsire, from the Vivid Voltage expansion, offers a unique mechanic with its move Fickle Impact. This move only activates if you have an odd number of Prize cards remaining, adding a layer of strategy to its usage. Although situational, Quagsire can turn the tide in tightly contested battles.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Is Water-type weak to Grass-type?

8) Koraidon (Holo)

Koraidon's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Koraidon — a Legendary Pokemon from the Scarlet & Violet expansion — is a powerhouse card. Its move Rampaging Fang deals an impressive 190 damage but requires the player to discard 3 Energy from this Pokemon. This high-risk, high-reward mechanic makes Koraidon a thrilling choice for players who love bold strategies.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket players give tips and strategies to play Mythical Slab

9) Umbreon

Umbreon's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Umbreon, part of the SWSH Black Star Promos, features the captivating move Moon Mirage. This move deals 80 damage and Confuses the opponent’s Active Pokemon, making it a disruptive tool in battles. Originally released with the Evolving Skies expansion, this Cosmos Holofoil card remains a favorite among fans.

Also read: "They call me 007": Pokemon TCG Pocket meme sums up current meta card

10) Hydreigon (Holo)

Hydreigon's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hydreigon, included in the Paldea Evolved expansion, is a Dragon-type card with the ability Tri Howl. This ability allows players to look at the top 3 cards of their deck and attach any Energy cards to their Pokemon, discarding the rest. This energy acceleration makes Hydreigon a valuable asset for building powerful decks.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket player uses Game of Thrones meme to perfectly sum up in-game mechanic

11) Roaring Moon (Holo)

Roaring Moon's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Roaring Moon, from the Temporal Forces expansion, features two impressive moves: Vengeance Fletching, which deals 70 damage, and Speed Wing, which delivers 120 damage. This card’s high damage output and striking artwork make it a standout addition to any collection.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list

12) Dragonite (Holo)

Dragonite's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragonite, a Dragon-type Stage 2 Pokemon from the 151 expansion, boasts the ability Jet Cruise, which eliminates the Retreat Cost for all your Pokemon in play. Its move Dragon Pulse deals a massive 180 damage but requires discarding the top 2 cards of your deck. This combination of support and attacking power makes Dragonite a versatile choice.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Best Celebi ex deck guide and counters

13) Eevee

Eevee's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eevee, from the Fusion Strike expansion, is a Basic Colorless-type card with the move Continuous Steps. This move allows players to flip a coin repeatedly, dealing 30 damage for each heads. Eevee's unpredictability and charm make it a fun addition to casual decks.

Also read: Best tips to use Sabrina in Pokemon TCG Pocket

14) Rayquaza

Rayquaza's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza, a legendary Pokemon from the SWSH Black Star Promos, features a stunning Cosmos Holofoil artwork. This exclusive promo card is a must-have for collectors. Its mechanics and high appeal make it a prized possession in any Pokemon TCG collection.

Also read: 7 best designed cards in Pokemon TCG Surging Sparks expansion

15) Drampa (Holo)

Drampa's card that you can get from the Happy Meal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Drampa, from the Temporal Forces expansion, has the move Raging Cannon, which deals 120 extra damage if all Benched Pokemon have at least one damage counter. This situational move is perfect for players who enjoy building decks around specific strategies.

Also read: Is the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass worth it?

This McDonald’s collaboration offers something for every Pokemon enthusiast — from iconic favorites like Charizard and Pikachu to unique additions like Hydreigon and Roaring Moon.

Whether you’re looking to build your deck or simply expand your collection, these limited-edition cards are a delightful treat to accompany your Happy Meal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨