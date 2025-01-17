7 best cards in Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions

The release of Prismatic Evolutions has sparked a frenzy among Pokemon TCG collectors and players alike. This specialty reprint set, loaded with visually stunning cards, has become the talk of the town. While it is undoubtedly a collector's dream, the competitive impact of this set is a paradox — some cards are game-changers, while others merely add flair to the meta.

The set includes fan-favorite Eeveelution cards, bringing new versatility and excitement to deck-building. Whether you're a casual player, a competitive enthusiast, or a collector, there’s something for everyone in this release.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Best cards to find in Pokemon TCG Prismatic Evolutions

1) Budew

Budew card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At first glance, Budew might not seem like much with its abysmally low HP and meager attack power. However, its Itchy Pollen attack makes it one of the most impactful cards in competitive play. For zero energy, this attack deals 10 damage and prevents your opponent from playing item cards during their next turn.

Trending

Item lock is a devastating strategy, and having it on a zero-energy attacker makes Budew an essential tech card in many decks. Its simplicity and disruptive potential have solidified its place in the current meta.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket trading mechanics revealed

2) Black Belt’s Practice and Maximum Belt

Black Belt’s Practice and Maximum Belt cards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This dynamic duo is a must-have for players looking to maximize their damage output. Black Belt’s Practice increases your active Pokemon’s attack damage by 40, while Maximum Belt boosts damage against ex-Pokemon by an additional 90.

With the recent rotation eliminating non-ex multi-prizers, this combination becomes even more effective. Together, they ensure that your attacks pack a serious punch, turning the tide of battle in your favor.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket A2: Everything leaked so far

3) Snorlax ex

Snorlax ex card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a whopping 260 HP, Snorlax ex is a tank that can endure multiple hits. Its first attack, Strength, deals 80 damage for just three colorless energy, providing a consistent damage option. The real power lies in its second attack, Toss-and-Turn Press, which flips three coins and deals 120 damage for each heads for four colorless energy.

With the potential to deal up to 360 damage, Snorlax ex is a devastating finisher that can swing games in your favor. Its flexibility with colorless energy makes it easy to fit into a variety of decks.

Also read: 10 Pokemon TCG Pocket illustrations and their in-game references

4) Regigigas

Regigigas card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regigigas’s ability to one-shot almost every Terra Pokemon in the game makes it an invaluable addition to decks centered on heavy hitters like Chien-Pao ex and Lugia VSTAR. For four colorless energy, this powerhouse can KO threats like Charizard ex, Dragapult ex, and more.

Its versatility and sheer strength make it a staple one-of inclusion in many competitive decks, providing a reliable answer to high-HP foes.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: Is Water-type weak to Grass-type?

5) Flareon ex

Flareon ex card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flareon ex is the standout among the Eeveelution cards in this set. Its first attack deals 130 damage and accelerates two energy from your deck, setting up powerful plays. Its second attack, Carnelian, delivers a massive 280 damage, albeit at the cost of skipping your next turn’s attack.

Pair it with Maximum Belt to push that damage to 330, allowing you to one-shot prominent threats like Charizard ex. With Eevee’s ability to evolve on turn one if it’s active, Flareon ex enables explosive early-game strategies.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket players give tips and strategies to play Mythical Slab

6) Max Rod

Max Rod card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On paper, Max Rod is an incredible recovery card that lets you retrieve up to five Pokemon or basic energy cards from your discard pile. While its potential is undeniable, its usage is limited in the current meta, where games are often decided in just a few knockouts.

However, niche strategies like Dusclops and Ursaluna ex decks can fully utilize Max Rod’s capabilities to prolong battles and turn the tide in their favor. Despite stiff competition from other recovery options, Max Rod remains a valuable tool for specific deck builds.

Also read: Best tips to use Sabrina in Pokemon TCG Pocket

7) Sylveon

Sylveon card (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon’s Safeguard ability prevents all damage from your opponent’s Pokemon ex, making it a powerful defensive option in the ex-only format. It can easily slot into Eeveelution decks, providing a late-game wall against aggressive opponents.

With minimal energy requirements, Sylveon can also contribute offensively if needed. Its versatility and defensive utility make it a must-have for Eevee-based strategies.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket decks tier list

Prismatic Evolutions strikes a unique balance between nostalgia and innovation. While its impact on the competitive scene may be mixed, the set’s standout cards, from the disruptive Budew to the powerhouse Flareon ex, ensure its place in the meta.

Whether you’re a collector marveling at the gorgeous artwork or a competitive player seeking an edge, these seven cards represent the best of what Prismatic Evolutions has to offer.

Also read: Is the Pokemon TCG Pocket Premium Pass worth it?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨