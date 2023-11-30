New Pokemon GO Legendary forms accidentally confirmed for GO Tour Sinnoh 2024

Niantic's initial poster for the recently announced Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh 2024 accidentally revealed two new forms for the Gen IV Legendary beasts. This was pointed out by a user on Reddit who shared the now-deleted picture. GO Tour Sinnoh 2024 is scheduled to take place next year in February, with both an in-person occasion in Los Angeles and a Global event.

While it is expected that there are more features coming in GO Tour Sinnoh 2024 that the developer will announce in the next couple of months, the confirmation of the Legendary forms will surely put a smile on trainers' faces.

Pokemon GO fan shares now-deleted Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh poster featuring Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia

The post shared on The Silph Road subreddit by u/8BitCR shows a poster featuring Sinnoh starters and Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. The accompanying text stated:

"As the Sinnoh tour website went live they added and then later removed this image of Origin forme Dialga and Palkia."

This lines up with several rumors and leaks that have been circulating in the community for the past few weeks regarding the Legendary form debut. The current GO Tour Sinnoh poster showcases the normal variant of Dialga and Palkia instead.

It is likely that Niantic will announce the Origin Formes in the upcoming months in a staggered manner, slowly building on the hype and excitement surrounding the event and the two Pocket Monsters. This is in line with the company's previous marketing tactic. For now, players will have to wait to find out how they will be introduced, how their mechanics will work, and how one will be able to obtain them.

While Dialga and Palkia made their debut as game mascots in Pokemon Diamon and Pearl, they received the more fearsome Origin Formes in Pokemon Legends Arceus. In their alternate form, both resemble their creator, Arceus.

Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour's Los Angeles in-person event will take place on February 17 and February 18. The Global iteration will occur on February 24 and 25. Interested readers can check out our GO Sinnoh Tour guide to learn more.

With the announcement of Timeless Travels, trainers can check out the Pokemon GO December 2023 content roadmap to know what's in store during the last month of the year.