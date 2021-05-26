Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date revealed

The Pokemon Company has announced the release date for the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl games at long last.

Fans of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games have been impatiently anticipating the release date of these remakes.

Players will finally get a chance to return to the Sinnoh region in the remakes on November 19th 2021, ahead of the Pokemon Legends of Arceus release on January 28th, 2022.

Here are all the details known about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl come out November 19th 2021

Trainers are thrilled that they'll get an opportunity to adventure across the Sinnoh region in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes.

The Pokemon Company has revealed that the main story line will be kept the same in the new games, as well as the entire map and routes to travel on.

Players best be ready to pick between Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup come November 19th, because these will be their Starter Pokemon options in the remakes. It sounds as if Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be revitalized with new gameplay elements and functions. Specifically, the battle scenes are expected to be much more intense for players.

There has certainly been no lack of excitement for fans over recent weeks, with Pokemon Legends of Arceus' release date being announced in addition to that of the Diamond and Pearl remakes.

Players waiting for the new game will have to be satisfied with playing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl until its release next year on January 28th. Legends of Arceus will also take place in the Sinnoh region, so fans will likely opt to buy both sets of games on their respective release dates.

