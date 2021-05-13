Pokemon cards will no longer be sold in US Target stores

Pokemon cards have become more popular than ever amongst fans both new and old, which is why the news that Target will no longer be selling the franchise's cards has come as a shock to the Pokemon community.

The major retail chain announced that it will be temporarily suspending all sales of MLB, NBA, NFL, and Pokemon trading cards in their physical locations. Fortunately, Pokemon cards will still be available for fans and collectors to purchase via Target's online store.

Here's the whole story, as well as the reasons why Target decided to stop selling Pokemon cards.

US Target stores to end all sales of Pokemon cards

Effective May 14th, Target retailers will no longer be carrying Pokemon cards in their US stores.

The news was more shocking than one of Pikachu's Thunderbolts, as Pokemon card collecting has grown to be significantly more prevalent than ever before. Of course, the reason behind Target's decision was a good one.

Recently, an altercation over trading cards occurred in the parking area of a Target store in Wisconsin, USA. The conflict resulted in a man pulling out a gun when four other people reportedly assaulted him.

After such a drastic and traumatic incident, it is truly understandable why Target will no longer be selling Pokemon trading cards in their physical stores. After all, the company must put the well-being of their customers and staff first.

Collectors who reside in the United States will need to find a new place to shop for Pokemon cards or do-so on Target's website. Sadly, an incident along these lines happening wasn't totally unexpected; as people have been seen to take rash actions over collectibles for decades.

Ultimately, it's important for all trading card game enthusiasts to remember that the point of these games is for everyone to have fun and be brought together through shared interests and friendly competition.

