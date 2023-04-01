Pokemon GO April Fowl's Day Pidgey Pandemonium: Wild encounter, event bonuses, and more

Niantic officially announced a 'feathery fiasco' that Pokemon GO trainers will have to deal with during this year's April Fowl's (read: Fools') Day. The official release states that the Pidgey pen in Professor Willow's lab has been compromised, which means that the iconic Tiny Bird Pokemon will appear far more frequently in the wild.

Celebrated on the first day of April, April Fools' Day is a cultural custom that people engage in every year through the means of pranks, jokes, and hoaxes. Last year's Pokemon GO event was called April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 and featured a brand new set of Pokemon disguises, including event-exclusive Field Research and Special Research.

Read on to find out all that's on offer with this year's April Fowl's Day event in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about April Fowl's Day in Pokemon GO

The official blurb of the event states:

"Emergency! We have a feathery fiasco on our hands. Over the years, Trainers have transferred Pokémon to Professor Willow’s lab— perhaps too many, as it seems the integrity of the Pidgey pen has been compromised! And now all those transferred Pidgey have flown the coop!"

The April Fowl's Day: Pidgey Pandemonium is scheduled to be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 1:00 pm local time to 7:00 pm local time. Throughout this event, players will be able to encounter Pidgey far more frequently as the Pokemon will be granted an increased spawn rate in the wild.

Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers will also have a better chance of coming across the XXS and XXL versions of Pidgey during the event. The shiny variant of the Tiny Bird Pokemon may spawn in the wild as well.

Full Details: Over the years, Trainers have entrusted Professor Willow with their Pidgey to research. But now they've flown the coop! Help catch the rogue Pidgey and assist Professor Willow via a new set of Special Research.

A Special Research quest line will also be available to be claimed from Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 3:00 pm local time to 11:59 pm local time. The April Fowl's Day event will feature event-themed Field Research tasks as well, which will allow players to encounter Pidgey if they complete them.

Introduced back in Generation I, Pidgey is a dual-type Normal and Flying Pokemon. The Tiny Bird Pokemon is a popular pick amongst the masses and the current event will surely delight the community in general. They will be able to evolve Pidgey to Pidgeotto with the help of 12 Pidgey Candy, then to Pidgeot with another 50 Candy.

Furthermore, Pokemon GO trainers will be able to mega evolve Pidgeot as long as they meet the requirements of this special evolution. The increased spawn rate of Pidgey during the event will grant lucky players an opportunity to get their hands on a Shiny Pidgey and then evolve it into a Shiny Pidgeotto and Shiny Pidgeot.

