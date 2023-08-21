Pokemon GO glitch prevents trainer from catching legendary Pokemon

Pokemon GO is a fun game that you would probably love to play every day. However, as fun as it can be, the game does come with its fair share of bugs and glitches and Niantic has not been very efficient when it comes to fixing them. Some of these issues often drive players up a wall as they gravely affect the quality of gameplay and often make people want to uninstall the game itself.

In this article, we will take a look at a glitch that has been preventing trainers from catching legendary Pokemon after they successfully defeat them in Raids.

Players are unhappy after Pokemon GO glitch makes them lose money

Pokemon GO has been running for seven years now and it has always been ridden with bugs. Their attempt to fix a glitch often leads to a new one, which may or may not be related to the original one. Claiming it to be frustrating would be an understatement.

Recently, Pokemon GO introduced a new legendary creature called Zygarde, and it is supposed to be one of the best beasts in PvP. However, Pokemon trainers all over the world have been hot under the collar as a mission that you need to complete in order to get this legendary creature is majorly glitched.

You need to follow three Routes to progress through the Special Research that gives you Zygarde upon completion. And people have not been able to find or create Routes since its launch. Safe to say that this has not sat well with Pokemon trainers in the game.

Reddit user u/leann-crimes recently took to the platform to share a glitch that prevented them from choosing a new party after the creature from their first party fainted. After restarting their application, the game threw them out of the Raid and since it was a Remote Raid, they could not get back in.

They used a Remote Raid Pass to participate in this Raid. Having spent real money for the Raid, it gives them even more reason to be upset with this weird glitch in Pokemon GO. Perplexed and upset with the situation they have been facing, the user said:

“This glitch has robbed me of two successful Yveltal raids. Is anyone else getting this? When my party faints I can't select a new one, closing and opening the app just removes me from the raid entirely. this is extremely irritating and is wasting money I spent on remote raid passes!!! How is this happening now? God, I hope the post gets thru this time”.

Their statement is justified, as nobody wants their investment to go down the drain. The trainer posted an update later on the same day:

“update: I got the rewards and Yveltal from my second try when I clicked on the raid which was still in progress, the former raid would have been won but because it had ended by the time i got locked out, I couldn't find it or claim the rewards when I logged back in. Regardless this needs fixing asap! People are losing money not that niantic has ever really cared (check out how 'purchase will fail' after a certain random number of purchases of 100 coins which is the best way to stack up on coins without losing money on larger purchases)”.

Another Reddit user, u/DONTCARELOLK who experiences a similar situation said:

“Happened to me twice as a host today. I didn’t even think of what happens if it happened to someone joining remotely. I really hope the players joining my raids got their rewards”.

Trainers who participate in Pokemon GO Raids remotely do not have the option to go back into the gym if they get kicked out for some reason. Given that Remote Raid Passes don’t come cheap, it is a matter of serious concern, as no one likes to lose their hard-earned money.

While this is just one instance, there are many issues that the players are facing in the game. Read this article to know more about the problems Routes in Pokemon GO has.