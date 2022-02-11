Pokemon GO: How to evolve Floette into Florges 

Pokemon GO will be revealing a new member of the Kalos Pokedex for Valentine’s Day.

It’s hard to think of a more appropriate reveal for the holiday than Flabebe, the Single Bloom Pokemon. It evolves into Floette and, later on, Florges, who resembles a bouquet of flowers. Achieving this evolution will take an extra step, though, that trainers will want to keep in mind.

Special evolution method for Fairy-type Pokemon

In order to evolve Floette into Florges, trainers will need to earn 20 hearts with Floette as their buddy as well as feed it 100 Flabebe candy.

There are several ways trainers can earn these hearts once they make Floette their buddy. For those that need a refresher, here are all the activities trainers can do with their buddy to earn hearts:

Walk together

Give them a treat

Play together

Battle together

Take a Snapshot

Visit a new place

Sometimes, buddies can receive bonus hearts for bringing their trainer a souvenir or present. If a trainer visits a PokeStop that their buddy wants to see, that can also earn a heart as well.

Floette usually evolves into Florges with a Shiny Stone (Image via The Pokemon Company

Keep in mind, however, that trainers can only get a maximum of 12 hearts per day, and that’s if they do everything possible to earn hearts. This means that it will take at least two days to evolve Floette into Florges.

This is a pretty large departure from Floette’s evolution method in the main series games. Usually, it just takes a Shiny Stone to evolve Floette into Florges, but since this stone isn’t in the phone app, clearly they needed a different evolution method.

Florges will also be coming in different forms, as well as Floette and Flabebe. It comes in five different colors: Red, Blue, Orange, White and Yellow. The Red, Blue and Yellow versions will be common spawns in the wild during the Valentine’s Day event, while Orange and White will be more rare.

The Valentine’s Day event will take place from today until Monday, February 14, at 8.00pm local time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul