Pokemon GO: When will Flabebe debut?

Niantic finally gave players a release date on the Single Bloom Pokemon, Flabebe in Pokemon GO. After teasing the Pokemon's arrival in the New Year loading screen, players anticipate its arrival. When will players be able to catch this new Fairy-type Pokemon?

Flabebe was introduced in the sixth generation of the Pokemon franchise and was one of the first Fairy-type Pokemon to be announced. This Pokémon also has the unique trait of coming in five different colors.

Flabebe's announcement also brought details about the upcoming Valentine's Day event and bonus information about things to come in Pokemon GO's near future.

Everything to know about Flabebe's arrival to Pokemon GO

Flabebe as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many Pokemon with different forms typically have these forms brought to Pokemon GO in separate intervals to be released to coincide with various events and holidays.

Furfrou is an excellent example of this as not all forms have been released into the game despite debuting in the Fashion Week event. It is unsure whether or not all five different variants will be released, but three of the five forms have been announced to be available in differing areas.

While on the topic of Pokemon GO's Valentine's Day event, players can expect this event to start on February 10, 2022, two days away as of writing.

With #PokemonGOValentines nearing, it's almost time to catch more than just feelings—it's time to catch some more Pokémon!

Along with Flabebe, this event will bring a new variant of Furfrou. Unsurprisingly, this new variant is the Heart Coat form. Furfrou's different variants are purely aesthetic and do not boost its battling stats.

Flabebe's evolved forms will also be added to Pokemon GO along with its release. While this may seem obvious, with the absence of Hisuian Electrode in the game despite the addition of Hisuian Voltorb, the confirmation of Floette and Florges' addition is good news to all players.

Flabebe can evolve into Floette by using 25 Flabebe candies and then evolve into Florges through 100 Flabebe candies.

The last information we have about Flabebe is where players can expect to find its various colors.

Flabebe with a pink flower can be found in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Flabebe with a blue flower will appear in the Asia-Pacific region. The yellow-flowered Flabebe will appear in the Americas.

Players looking forward to adding a new Pokemon to the ever-expanding roster will be ecstatic to know that Flabebe will be added to Pokemon GO in the next couple of days. Flabebe will be added to the near Valentine's Day event starting February 10, 2022.

